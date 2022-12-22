Tangled heron rescued in Andover

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Nov. 23, Andover animal control shared a story about a heron that got tangled up in fishing line and needed help, ASAP. “This heron almost had a VERY unhappy Thanksgiving due to some careless fisherman,” the Facebook post said. “Thanks to assistance from Phillips Academy Campus Safety and Grounds crew, we were able to get him in from the water and safely remove the fishing line that was wrapped around this bird’s entire body.” The heron didn’t appear to be injured by the fishing line, because as soon as it was removed, it was able to fly away. The animal control officer shared photos of the rescue on Facebook and used it as a teaching moment to remind people about the dangers of cutting fishing lines. “It is important to know that careless humans can have a negative effect on others — in this case, wildlife!” the post said. “Please pick up your trash, do not cut lines and leave them for animals to get entangled in. Do your part to make sure everyone, including the animals, [is] safe and free to move about with out getting caught up, and potentially injured, in garbage. Thank you for listening to this PSA from your local Animal Control Officer!”

A CASE OF MISCOMMUNICATION

On the morning of Nov. 26, Bedford police received a call from a woman who became concerned as she was about to enter the Shell gas station because it appeared that the employee was “frantically waving” at her not to come inside. According to the log entry, officers responded to the station and determined that was not the case, and actually “the clerk was trying to let her know that he hit the button, and she could begin to pump her gas.” Emergency? Not by a long shot.

DRONE ALERT

At 3:20 p.m. Oct. 3, Wilmington police got a call from someone who was driving northbound on Interstate 93 and saw drones flying around a cell tower right before Route 129. “They thought it was suspicious and did not know if an officer should check it out,” the log entry stated. Something was off, though: Police said that Wilmington doesn’t have a cell tower in that area, so they notified officers in Reading and Woburn about the sighting.

TIPPED HIS HAND

Don’t mistakenly call the police in the wee hours of the morning if you have warrants out for your arrest. That’s advice that should have been taken by a fellow in Bridgewater who accidentally dialed 911 at 2:06 a.m. Dec. 9. He was subsequently placed under arrest for the two active default warrants.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH MY LADDER?

At 12:31 p.m. Dec. 3, Hingham police got a 911 call from a resident of South Street who said someone entered their yard in the middle of the night, took a ladder from it, and left it in the road. Purpose of the exercise? Unclear, but the caller said it happened around 3:30 a.m. and could be seen on the residence’s Ring camera.

ODD THEFTS

On Oct. 6, Brookline police officers responded to a report that some lawn furniture had been stolen from a residence on Egmont Street.

On Oct. 13, someone at Ocean State Job Lot in Norwood called police to report that 25 pallets had gone missing from the store. A report was filed.

On Nov. 22, a resident came into the Bedford Police Station to report that her trash barrel disappeared from Notre Dame Road. The very next day, another resident came into the station to report that her trash barrel had vanished from Mitchell Grant Way, about 4 miles away.

On Dec. 2, a man called Stow police and said his RedMax backpack leaf blower had been stolen from his trailer on Barton Road.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.