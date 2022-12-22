Warm up to a variety of programs at local libraries

The Milton Public Library is hosting a variety of entertaining and educational programs for adults and families. The library’s head of adult services, Jean Hlady, said that after a dozen years of organizing, hosting, and preparing promotional materials for her library’s activity calendar, “This is the busiest January ever since I’ve been doing this.”

January means back to school, back to after-school activities, and back to long wintry afternoons and evenings. It also means that indoor programs hosted by public libraries during the long, cold season offer a way to get out and get the brain cells stimulated. And almost all these programs are free.

While the holiday rush may be over, local public libraries already are looking ahead to the long wintry month of January and full calendars of public programs.

Hlady attributed the abundance of offerings to the library receiving grants applied for by assistant director Sara Truog that will fund programs on gardening topics. “Plus we are participating in a collaborative job search networking for people over 50 that meets four times per month through June,” she said.

A backlog of programs during the COVID period from presenters “who tend to be going back to in-person speaking” also contributes to the burst of activity.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., author Marian Leah Knapp will give a virtual talk on her book, “Prohibition Wine: A True Story of One Woman’s Daring in Twentieth-Century America.” It tells the story of a Jewish immigrant from the Russian Empire who turns to selling alcoholic beverages to support her six children after her husband dies in a railroad accident. Register on the Calendar of Events page on the library’s website, miltonlibrary.org.

The Celebrity Book Club will discuss “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughn on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room. Participants are asked to read the book before attending. It’s a hybrid discussion, but you have to register to attend in person.

The walking club meets on Thursdays, on Jan. 5 and 19, at noon in the library’s parking lot — weather permitting — for an hour of conversation and exercise.

Career coach Deborah Hope will lead a multi-part job search networking group for people 50 and over starting in January at the Milton Public Library. Courtesy of Milton Public Library

Those looking for employment, thinking about a second career, or getting back into the workforce may be interested in the library’s free 12-part series, “Virtual Networking Group for 50+ Job Seekers.” “Self-Assessment and Transferable Skills” will be held on Jan. 4, at 9:30 a.m. and Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. New sessions will be offered each month and will build on previously discussed “success skills,” Hlady said.

Register through the library’s website. For questions, e-mail Hlady at jhlady@ocln.org.

The “Milton Grows” grant-funded initiative also will offer programs during January. The first, called “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outdoors on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon. Register through the website.

While other libraries are focusing on the new year, Brockton Public Library remains active through the last week of December, offering ongoing children’s programs such as “Munchkin Tales” on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and “Toddler Time” on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. The library’s “Reading Hour Club” meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. View the library calendar at brocktonpubliclibrary.org.

Walpole Public Library also is hosting a program for job seekers next month. A workshop called “Avoiding Age Discrimination” will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. It’s free and no registration is needed. The library’s “Afternoon Book Club” will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. to discuss “Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland. New members are welcome.

Library storytimes for young children and their parents or caregivers are a staple at many libraries. Kingston Public Library hosts an ongoing preschool storytime for ages 3 to 5 on Wednesday mornings from 11 a.m to noon. Younger siblings also are welcome to attend, and no registration is required. The library also offers a “Music and Movement Storytime” for toddlers and babies (ages 0 to 3) to “help get those wiggles out in the most fun way possible, and read a few stories along the way!” They take place on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Duxbury Public Library continues its “Art and Culture Series” on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. On Jan. 15, mystery writer Christin Knapp will speak on her books. The next Sunday, Jan. 22, the series presents “Love in all its forms: A Valentine’s Reading and Performance” with presentations by four authors.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.