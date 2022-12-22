What’s next for Congressman Langevin?

I wrote a column last year making the case for the retiring congressman to be the next president of Rhode Island College, and he didn’t rule out having interest in leading his alma mater. But the state currently requires its president to have a PhD, and there aren’t immediate plans to waive that requirement.

So what exactly does that mean?

In his final speech on the House floor last week, US Representative James Langevin offered had a message for Rhode Island: “Although I will no longer be in Congress come the beginning of next year, I’m not going away. I’m just coming home.”

We do know that RIC is going to be home to Langevin’s congressional archives. The college announced last week that it will take about three months to organize about 30 boxes of physical items and thousands of electronic records, so an exhibit will open sometime next year.

There’s another local college that will welcome Langevin in 2023: Brown University.

Langevin is expected to be named a fellow at the Watson Institute come January, although spokespeople for the congressman and Brown declined to comment this week.

Langevin would be joined US Representative David Cicilline, who is already a senior fellow at the Watson Institute specializing in international and public affairs.

