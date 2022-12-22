Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve in Rhode Island

This story first appeared in Globe Rhode Island’s Food & Dining newsletter, a free weekly email about Rhode Island’s restaurant industry that also contains information about local events, Q&As with chefs, dining guides, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail each Thursday, you can sign up here.
See ya, 2022.
This New Year’s Eve may be the first since Rhode Island rang in 2020 where lavish Gilded Age parties will be back in full swing in Newport, or where live music will take over clubs and bars in Providence.
Yet, no matter where you plan raising a glass to 2023 at midnight, here are a few places to eat on New Year’s Eve night.
Advertisement
Lavish chef tasting menus and society parties in Newport
- At Giusto, owner and chef Kevin O’Donnell is hosting his annual “freestyle” tasting menu for $80 per person. To begin the dinner’s seven courses, he’ll be serving local oysters on the half shell, potato frico, creme fraiche, and wagyu beef carpaccio. For main plates, diners will served duck agnolotti with foie gras, octopus, and ribeye. The meal will end with pan di spagna, a light and airy Italian sponge cake. Seatings will be staggered from 4:45 through 9:15 p.m. See more details here or call 401-324-7400.
- Inside the historic mansion that houses The Vanderbilt in downtown Newport, guests can indulge in a four-course dinner menu while listening to a live performance by Providence-based musician Cameron and his quartet. The first seating runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and the season seating is 8 to 10:30 p.m. Bar keepers will craft a tower of vintage glass coupes at the bar and pop champagne starting at 11 p.m. See more details here or call 401-846-6200.
- For its third year, The Chanler at Cliff Walk will close its gate to the public for a New Year’s Eve Gala. This year’s theme? A “La Dolce Vita” weekend of vintage European elegance. Guests of the mansion will have access to psychic readings, brush up on their cooking skills with a Chanler culinary workshop, and craft mozzarella with an Italian cheesemaker. For the pezzo di resistenza, a black-tie gala, guests will be served a multicourse meal at a community table with Italian-inspired libations and music by the Creswell Club quartet. See more details here or call 401-847-1300.
- Take in a 95-year tradition at Hotel Viking where the culinary team at One Bellevue will be hosting two different seatings (at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.) for an “indulgent Chef’s degustation menu focused on stimulating the senses.” Champagne will be served at midnight but an optional wine pairing will cost $55 per person. See more details and make a reservation here.
- At the Castle Hill Inn, Chef Andy Taur will offer a five-course tasting meal for $165 per person. There are plenty of choices. The first course begins with locally-sourced oysters, caviar, and sunchoke; second course choices are of either scallop crudo with uni and radish or a foie gras terrine with cocoa, cider, and hazelnut. Taur’s third course will be a choice of charcoal-grilled lobster with ginger and Swiss chard or acquerello risotto with black truffle and foraged mushroom. The main course? A Wagyu ribeye with celeriac confit or Spanish turbot with truffle emulsion, romanesco, and kohlrabi. Seatings will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Brunch on New Year’s Day will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the menu here.
- The Reef on Howard Wharf in Newport will host a four-course dinner menu featuring dishes like truffled burrata and baked stuffed lobster while smooth jazz sounds will play in the background by Dave Rausch Quartet from 6 to 10 p.m. Check out the menu here. Outdoor, heated igloos are available for those who reserve ahead. See more details here.
Tiny bars, speakeasies, and cozy lounges for cocktails
- Trevor Kunk is the new culinary director at Courtland Club in Providence and has put together a pre fixe menu of small plates that beverage director Laura Granci will pair with some petite cocktails. Kunk’s five course menu includes crispy oysters with a creamy beef tartare, shrimp toast, a hen of the woods mushroom dish, and a poached and roasted duck breast with braised endive, coriander, and candied jalapeños. A vegan menu will also be available. Seatings are scheduled for 10 p.m. and tickets will cost $95 per person. Other diners who are not interested in the full pre fixe menu can grab a table for food and drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online.
- In Olneyville Square in Providence, the lingerie store-looking front is actually Justine’s, an art deco-style lounge. Grab a classic Manhattan, or allow the bartender to make you something unique. It’s open until 2 a.m. Call 401-454-4440 to ask about reservations.
- Stoneacre Brasserie in Newport will open late on New Year’s Eve with a special champagne toast. For $50, guests can enjoy a dessert and a bottle of Cava.
- Walk to the back of the Dean Hotel in downtown Providence and through the velvet curtain to The Dean Bar. It’s a cocktail lounge that’s intimate with lights on low, a menu book of classics, and greenery throughout. The best part: there’s plenty of corners and seating nooks to people watch.
- The Walnut Room is a narrow bar with affordable wines by the bottle and snacks along South Main Street in Providence. There’s typically no cover or reservations needed.
- The Royal Bobcat on Atwells Avenue in Providence is hosting Birt & Harley for live music. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. A midnight toast will include a complimentary highlife pony. See more details here.
Live tunes and big parties that involve booze and food
- The historic Park Theatre in Cranston is hosting a vintage Hollywood-style New Year’s Eve ball where guests are encouraged to dress in costumes or outfits that date back to the 1920s to 1940s. Live music and entertainment by OG Pauly D and DJ Kabeza will be available. Ticket prices begin at $45 each and increase to $450 each, depending on how many people are in each group. See more details and tickets here.
- Needle and Thread on Peck Street in Providence, decked with cozy red leather chairs against exposed brick walls, will host a special New Year’s celebration until 2 a.m. starting at 5 p.m. Rukiz will perform live music starting at 9:30 p.m. See more details here.
- Next door to Needle and Thread, the Red Door is hosting DJ Sweatshop Reunion starting at 10 a.m. and ending around 1 a.m. See more details here.
- Twelve 21 Restaurant & Lounge in Providence is hosting a five-course dinner party with DJs by chef Jason Ammott. A $100 ticket includes entry, the meal, and a bottle of wine. See more details and tickets here.
- The Salon in downtown Providence will host Yoonorlan, DJ Jackie, and other performers starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. More details here.
- The Providence GPub will host a “Party in the Pub” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. All partygoers will receive a complimentary glass of champagne, DJ Justin Dupont will perform, and guests will have a chance to win prizes like boomboxes, paddle boards, and other items. A special a la carte menu and tables are available until 11 p.m. See more details and make a reservation here.
- Finn’s Harborside in East Greenwich is hosting its first-ever Ball Drop party, which will begin at 8 p.m. They’ll have live music from Sabrina & The Tramps, pass around heavy hor d’oeuvres, and guests will receive complimentary champagne for a toast at midnight. See more details here.
Visit Food & Dining in Rhode Island for more. Because everyone’s gotta eat!
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.