Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve in Rhode Island

This New Year’s Eve may be the first since Rhode Island rang in 2020 where lavish Gilded Age parties will be back in full swing in Newport, or where live music will take over clubs and bars in Providence.

Yet, no matter where you plan raising a glass to 2023 at midnight, here are a few places to eat on New Year’s Eve night.

Lavish chef tasting menus and society parties in Newport

At Giusto , owner and chef Kevin O’Donnell is hosting his annual “freestyle” tasting menu for $80 per person. To begin the dinner’s seven courses, he’ll be serving local oysters on the half shell, potato frico, creme fraiche, and wagyu beef carpaccio. For main plates, diners will served duck agnolotti with foie gras, octopus, and ribeye. The meal will end with pan di spagna, a light and airy Italian sponge cake. Seatings will be staggered from 4:45 through 9:15 p.m. See more details here or call 401-324-7400.

Inside the historic mansion that houses The Vanderbilt in downtown Newport, guests can indulge in a four-course dinner menu while listening to a live performance by Providence-based musician Cameron and his quartet. The first seating runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and the season seating is 8 to 10:30 p.m. Bar keepers will craft a tower of vintage glass coupes at the bar and pop champagne starting at 11 p.m. See more details here or call 401-846-6200.

Tiny bars, speakeasies, and cozy lounges for cocktails

Trevor Kunk is the new culinary director at Courtland Club in Providence and has put together a pre fixe menu of small plates that beverage director Laura Granci will pair with some petite cocktails. Kunk’s five course menu includes crispy oysters with a creamy beef tartare, shrimp toast, a hen of the woods mushroom dish, and a poached and roasted duck breast with braised endive, coriander, and candied jalapeños. A vegan menu will also be available. Seatings are scheduled for 10 p.m. and tickets will cost $95 per person. Other diners who are not interested in the full pre fixe menu can grab a table for food and drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

In Olneyville Square in Providence, the lingerie store-looking front is actually Justine’s , an art deco-style lounge. Grab a classic Manhattan, or allow the bartender to make you something unique. It’s open until 2 a.m. Call 401-454-4440 to ask about reservations.

Stoneacre Brasserie in Newport will open late on New Year’s Eve with a special champagne toast. For $50, guests can enjoy a dessert and a bottle of Cava.

Walk to the back of the Dean Hotel in downtown Providence and through the velvet curtain to The Dean Bar . It’s a cocktail lounge that’s intimate with lights on low, a menu book of classics, and greenery throughout. The best part: there’s plenty of corners and seating nooks to people watch.

The Walnut Room is a narrow bar with affordable wines by the bottle and snacks along South Main Street in Providence. There’s typically no cover or reservations needed.

The Royal Bobcat on Atwells Avenue in Providence is hosting Birt & Harley for live music. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. A midnight toast will include a complimentary highlife pony. See more details here.

Live tunes and big parties that involve booze and food

