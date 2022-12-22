Winter storm will bring strong gusts to New England Friday. Power outages are expected.

A strong Arctic blast continues to push east and south and will eventually impact all of New England. The contrast between the comparatively warm air and the Arctic air Is producing a large pressure gradient and, in turn, a lot of wind. Wind is nature’s way of trying to balance all of this out.

One important note: While it will be stormy here Friday, we won’t see the depth of cold or the amount of snow other areas of the country will. The impacts to travel here are mostly Friday.

Computer models have been advertising a significant New England storm for the day before Christmas Eve for over a week, and, indeed, it will materialize.

Advertisement

Cold arctic air is forecast to spread east over the next couple of days. TropicalTidbits

A low-level jet stream of intense wind will move over the top of southern New England and eventually up into the coast of Maine on Friday morning and afternoon. The winds several thousand feet above us will be howling at hurricane force. Some of the wind is forecast to mix down to the surface and, while it won’t be that strong, there’s the potential for gusts over 50 mph and even up to 60 mph at times.

A strong low-level jet stream will move into New England early Friday morning. WeatherBELL

I expect scattered to widespread power outages depending on how much of that wind mix down. The most vulnerable areas will be eastern Essex County, Cape Cod, and the midcoast of Maine. If the worst-case scenario materializes, power could be out for several days in some of those areas.

High wind warnings are posted for the eastern third of southern New England. These warnings continue northward to the Maine coastline. NOAA

The strongest winds will arrive in the pre-dawn hours of Friday and continue a couple of hours past sun-up. It will remain windy in the afternoon, but the most powerful gusts will have already occurred. The direction of the wind will shift from the southeast in the morning to the southwest in the afternoon. This change in wind direction could help uproot trees.

Advertisement

If you’re west of Interstate 495, while it will be windy, I don’t expect anything as severe as what will be experienced in extreme eastern sections.

Coastal flooding will be minor to moderate at high tide Friday. Tides are already running above average, and when you add in the storm, we end up with a flooding issue. There will be beach erosion as well. The image below is for Boston Harbor, but nearly all coastal harbors will have some flooding. This will be a one tide cycle event and won’t rise to a major category.

Minor coastal flooding is likely at high tide Friday morning. NOAA

All of us however will get quite a bit of rain. Count on at least an inch up to 2 inches of precipitation. There may be a few areas going higher than that, but the system is moving very quickly — and it’s unlikely we have widespread 3-inch amounts.

Rainfall will be heavy and widespread throughout New England. WeatherBELL

When the rain arrives Thursday evening, it will get steadier and heavier and peak Friday morning. There will likely be a bit of a lull in the rainfall late morning Friday before another round of showers comes in for the early afternoon, and then the whole system moves east. Clearing will take place Friday night, setting us up for sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Though, the temperature will still only in the 20s.

Speaking of temperatures, when you get up Friday morning, it will be at least 50 degrees in most places, perhaps rising close to 60 degrees for a few hours before falling back during the day. By evening, we will see temperatures fall below freezing, and any residual puddles will freeze. Because of the wind, I’m not expecting a flash freeze. However if there is any leftover moisture, there could be a few icy spots Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Wind chills on Christmas Eve will start around zero and stay in the single digits and teens throughout the day. It’s a similar pattern for Christmas Day again, all with dry roads and sunshine. A trend takes place as we head toward the new year, and it may be downright mild for the start of 2023.

Sunrise wind chill readings on Christmas eve will be near zero in greater Boston and colder to the north and west. WeatherBELL



