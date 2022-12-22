Woman arrested for stabbing in Dorchester

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, legal filings show.

Skilar Morris of Roxbury is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, a knife, police said in a statement Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester on Wednesday evening, Boston police said.

She was ordered held at the Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, the filings show. Her next court appearance is Feb. 1.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 500 Geneva Avenue on the report of a fight at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound, police said. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

While her injuries were initially reported as life threatening, police said Thursday that they are now considered non-life-threatening.

The altercation between the two women began at a nearby gas station before moving to the area of 500 Geneva Ave., police said during a news briefing at the scene. The incident did not appear to be random, they said.

The stabbing is at least the second time in recent months that a woman has been violently attacked on Geneva Avenue. In October, Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a mother to a five-month-old son, was killed in a triple shooting while filming a music video with friends, the Globe reported.

