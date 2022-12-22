fb-pixel Skip to main content

Read the Jan. 6 committee’s final report

Jan. 6 committee has released its final report on the Capitol insurrection, describing ‘multi-part plan’ by Donald Trump to overturn 2020 loss.

Updated December 22, 2022, 20 minutes ago

