See photos and videos of the severe winter storm hitting states like Colorado and Wyoming

A powerful winter storm is expected to hit much of the Central and Eastern United States with bone-chilling winds and heavy snowfall in the coming days, with the frightful weather conditions already impacting parts of the West.
States including Wyoming, Colorado, and Iowa experienced dramatic and even record-breaking temperature drops Thursday morning, as wind chills plunged below zero and a blast of Arctic air swept through.
The dangerous storm will “produce widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the Central and Eastern United States,” the National Weather Service said this week.
“Record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills over the Great Plains [are expected to] overspread the eastern half of the nation by Friday,” according to the weather organization.
Conditions, forecasters said, may become dangerously cold.
The storm has so far resulted in highway closures and hundreds of flight cancellations and delays ahead of the holiday weekend.
Wind chill alerts have been issued for more than 100 million people by the National Weather Service, reaching as far south as Florida. Daily cold temperature records could be broken or tied as the storm runs its course.
Cheyenne, Wyoming just fell from 43° to 10° in 10 minutes! 🤯— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 21, 2022
Cheyenne, Wyoming had a record drop in one hour on Wednesday, plummeting by 42 degrees Fahrenheit in only 60 minutes: https://t.co/NYHZZqOIEb pic.twitter.com/UmwffoSJU0— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 22, 2022
In Cheyenne, Wy., temperatures plunged 40 degrees in a half-hour Wednesday, breaking a record in the city for a temperature drop in an hour or less. An all-time record low was also set in Casper, Wy., when the temperature dropped to under 42 degrees early Thursday, according to the Weather Channel. In Malta, Mt., a wind chill of 72 degrees below zero was recorded Wednesday morning.
Authorities in much of the middle of the country have issued dire warnings, with the combination of the “bomb cyclone” — a rapidly intensifying storm — and Arctic air expected to bring blizzard conditions. High winds and flash freezes have also been forecast.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo, N.Y., framed the extreme weather as a “once-in-a-generation storm.”
Meanwhile, forecasters with the Weather Channel said the “dangerous arctic outbreak could bring some of the coldest weather in decades to parts of the Rockies and Northern Plains, then plunge into the Deep South.”
“The bitter cold air is on the move and had spread as far south as northern Texas and as far east as the upper Mississippi Valley as of Thursday morning,” according to the Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service called the storm “major and anomalous” and said the system is forecast to produce a “multitude of weather hazards through early this weekend,” as dangerously cold temperatures, heavy snowfall, and strong winds “span from the northern Great Basin through the Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and [parts of the] Appalachians.”
“At the forefront of the impressive weather pattern is a dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass in the wake of a strong arctic cold front diving southward across the southern Plains today and eastward,” the National Weather Service said.
In some parts of the West and the Plains, the National Weather Service said, the wind chill could fall as low as negative 70 degrees. Bursts of moderate and heavy snowfall are also likely to occur.
Posts on social media showed the low visibility on roads in Colorado and Wyoming, highlighting the hazardous conditions, showing drivers trapped, and prompting warnings to stay inside and keep warm.
See photos and videos below:
From mid-40s to single digits in 60-90 minutes and then heavier snow bands now in Longmont. What a storm system. #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/yPk5zXqPu4— Greg Heavener (@GregHeav5) December 22, 2022
📍 DENVER— ❄️ Rain or ☀️ Shine I’m Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) December 22, 2022
📸 Captured the Arctic Cold Front and associated haboob/wall of dust that got picked up ahead of the arctic cold front.
🎢 What a ride!
📉 Wild temperature drops of more than 30º in 20 minutes occurring. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/hKr4wsaQ7M
🎅🏼NOT TOO COLD FOR SANTA🎅🏼— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 22, 2022
Here in northern Colorado it is 0°…with an even colder wind chill!
YET!!!
That is nothing compared to the North Pole.
Santa just swung by, and he braved the weather standing outside for the whole trip!@CBSNewsColorado #cowx pic.twitter.com/pdcgcpeNpj
Life-threatening situation on I-25 between Wellington Colorado and Cheyenne Wyoming as a blinding whiteout grinds the interstate to a standstill in -30 to -40 windchills. If you are stuck in this absolutely do not turn your car off! Stay warm! @NWSCheyenne @NWSBoulder #cowx #wywx pic.twitter.com/SW98Vha8nB— Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) December 22, 2022
Current view from a Troopers car in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Current conditions outside of Cheyenne are -18 with zero visibility.— James Spann (@spann) December 22, 2022
Video from Wyoming Highway Patrol pic.twitter.com/TTa7PsrSG6
This strong cold front is creating dangerous road conditions in Wyoming. In the past 12 hours, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers have responded to more than 787 calls for service, 196 motorist assists and 104 crashes, according to the agency.— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 22, 2022
📸: Wyoming Highway Patrol pic.twitter.com/Iu7lrcUMaY
Here's what it looked like when the cold front arrived in Carr, Colo., north of Wellington near the Wyoming border. 🥶— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) December 22, 2022
📹: J N — Share your photos and video with Near Me on the 9NEWS app! pic.twitter.com/NB3kflxJZp
From my sisters in Afton, Wyoming..... #Elliott making his presence felt! @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/x7PAdkr50Z— Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) December 21, 2022
Plenty of snow has already fallen in Ames, Iowa. As winds pick up across the north central U.S. conditions will deteriorate for many! #IAwx pic.twitter.com/vIrdf1R2cx— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 22, 2022
Another snow band is pushing through the metro as winds start to kick up. We’ve already seen gusts around 40 mph and winds will only get worse!— Gabe Prough (@proughwx) December 22, 2022
I have the latest on road conditions and the dangerously cold air moving in from 4:30-7AM on @WHO13news Today in Iowa! #IAwx pic.twitter.com/USbvY4y3VL
Snow falls during a winter storm, Dec. 21, 2022, in Iowa City. #iawx @presscitizen Gallery: https://t.co/B5ZMZNOkbH pic.twitter.com/eBNClxiqt6— Joseph Cress (@josephwcress) December 22, 2022
Windspeeds and snowfall rates increasing at Rathbun Lake in SE Iowa. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/a2gf4AANax— John White (@WhiteWeather_) December 22, 2022
Snowfall rates and wind speeds are starting to pick up near Lake Rathbun, Iowa. #IAwx @JimCantore @spann pic.twitter.com/0FvJU5RN8H— John White (@WhiteWeather_) December 22, 2022
Yikes! Conditions in parts of Nebraska are deteriorating rapidly. Please be weather aware if you are traveling! #NEwx pic.twitter.com/gpGp51UcuW— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 22, 2022
Current conditions on HWY 71 in Banner County - visibility is nonexistent. HWY 71 between Scottsbluff and Kimball is closed. I-80 west from Ogallala is also closed. pic.twitter.com/papf1Rgbek— NSP Sergeant Horak (@NSPTrooperHorak) December 22, 2022
Absolutely wicked in Lincoln tonight as this massive winter storm sweeps across all of Nebraska.— Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) December 22, 2022
Wind chills are dropping fast (-24 right now) and the snow is starting to stick, too. Be safe, everyone!#newx pic.twitter.com/8vbh8BDtmf
Wind gusts are up to 40mph during this video. Windchill is -23. Columbus Nebraska.— Weather reports from the lab. (@efino87) December 22, 2022
Don’t worry we stayed out for all of two minutes, labs are back inside. pic.twitter.com/1A3XevzbAs
-72°F. That is the coldest wind chill that has been recorded in Montana so far today. This was recorded at 11am on 12/21/22, 3 miles south of Malta. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/GF6Q9CPrWC— Ryan Dennis (@RyanDennisWX) December 21, 2022
A sharp arctic front is bringing snow to parts of Montana. This front will sweep across the nation, plummeting temperatures and bringing dangerous wind chills to many. MORE HERE: https://t.co/WjvftWxhpI pic.twitter.com/bkBc0ztV0O— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 21, 2022
