See photos and videos of the severe winter storm hitting states like Colorado and Wyoming

The dangerous storm will “produce widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the Central and Eastern United States,” the National Weather Service said this week.

States including Wyoming, Colorado, and Iowa experienced dramatic and even record-breaking temperature drops Thursday morning, as wind chills plunged below zero and a blast of Arctic air swept through.

A powerful winter storm is expected to hit much of the Central and Eastern United States with bone-chilling winds and heavy snowfall in the coming days, with the frightful weather conditions already impacting parts of the West .

“Record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills over the Great Plains [are expected to] overspread the eastern half of the nation by Friday,” according to the weather organization.

Advertisement

Conditions, forecasters said, may become dangerously cold.

The storm has so far resulted in highway closures and hundreds of flight cancellations and delays ahead of the holiday weekend.

Wind chill alerts have been issued for more than 100 million people by the National Weather Service, reaching as far south as Florida. Daily cold temperature records could be broken or tied as the storm runs its course.

In Cheyenne, Wy., temperatures plunged 40 degrees in a half-hour Wednesday, breaking a record in the city for a temperature drop in an hour or less. An all-time record low was also set in Casper, Wy., when the temperature dropped to under 42 degrees early Thursday, according to the Weather Channel. In Malta, Mt., a wind chill of 72 degrees below zero was recorded Wednesday morning.

Authorities in much of the middle of the country have issued dire warnings, with the combination of the “bomb cyclone” — a rapidly intensifying storm — and Arctic air expected to bring blizzard conditions. High winds and flash freezes have also been forecast.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Buffalo, N.Y., framed the extreme weather as a “once-in-a-generation storm.”

Meanwhile, forecasters with the Weather Channel said the “dangerous arctic outbreak could bring some of the coldest weather in decades to parts of the Rockies and Northern Plains, then plunge into the Deep South.”

“The bitter cold air is on the move and had spread as far south as northern Texas and as far east as the upper Mississippi Valley as of Thursday morning,” according to the Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service called the storm “major and anomalous” and said the system is forecast to produce a “multitude of weather hazards through early this weekend,” as dangerously cold temperatures, heavy snowfall, and strong winds “span from the northern Great Basin through the Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and [parts of the] Appalachians.”

“At the forefront of the impressive weather pattern is a dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass in the wake of a strong arctic cold front diving southward across the southern Plains today and eastward,” the National Weather Service said.

In some parts of the West and the Plains, the National Weather Service said, the wind chill could fall as low as negative 70 degrees. Bursts of moderate and heavy snowfall are also likely to occur.

Posts on social media showed the low visibility on roads in Colorado and Wyoming, highlighting the hazardous conditions, showing drivers trapped, and prompting warnings to stay inside and keep warm.

Advertisement

See photos and videos below:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.