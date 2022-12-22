Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill before Friday deadline

Approval of the roughly $1.7 trillion measure came less than three days after the sprawling package was unveiled, with lawmakers racing to beat a midnight Friday deadline to avert a shutdown and keep the government funded through next fall. Zelensky’s daring decision to visit Washington intensified the pressure to act on the measure, which includes nearly $50 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

The Senate voted 68-29 to send the legislation to the House, which is set to take it up as early as Thursday. President Biden is expected to sign the measure.

At more than 4,000 pages, the bill funds the government through September and substantially increases spending, providing $858 billion in military funding and more than $772 billion for domestic programs. To win the Republican votes needed for the measure to pass the Senate, Democrats agreed to a higher overall increase for military and defense programs compared with the health care, education, and veterans affairs policies they champion.

Given that the measure is the last must-pass bill before the holidays and the end of the 117th Congress, lawmakers shoved dozens of separate funding and legislative priorities into the package. The compromise offered Democrats a final opportunity to set the federal budget while they still control both chambers of Congress, and lawmakers were eager to shepherd unfinished legislation into law with one single vote on passage.

The package includes a bipartisan overhaul of the 135-year-old law that former president Donald Trump and his allies sought to exploit in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election. It contains about $40 billion in emergency aid for communities recovering from disasters, a ban on the Chinese-owned app TikTok on government devices, and a collection of new rules intended to help many Americans trying to save and pay for retirement.

“After a lot of hard work and compromise, the Senate is funding the government with an aggressive investment in American families, American workers, and America’s national defense,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader. “This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time — the range of people it helps is large and deep.”

As party leaders and senior lawmakers tried to cobble together support for the package over weeks of frenzied talks, several long-sought priorities were either curtailed or dropped. That included Democratic hopes for a revival of an expanded monthly payment to families with children, a new round of emergency pandemic aid, a pathway to permanent legal status for Afghan refugees, and bipartisan marijuana banking legislation.

Despite Zelensky’s personal plea and lawmakers’ eagerness to depart Washington before a winter storm swept across parts of the country, efforts to expedite passage of the measure stalled Wednesday as several senators demanded the opportunity to vote on a series of amendments in a bid to secure last-minute changes or force politically freighted votes.

The haggling over how to fast-track the legislation, on top of already drawn-out negotiations, delayed proceedings enough that the Senate also readied a one-week stopgap spending bill to ensure that the government would remain open past Friday while the broader package moved toward Biden’s desk.

The largest sticking point in expediting the bill came when Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, demanded a vote on an amendment that would essentially tie some funds for the Department of Homeland Security to the continuation of pandemic-era border restrictions that a majority of Democrats oppose.

But enough Senate Democrats support maintaining the Trump-era policy, which is known as Title 42 and allows the government to expel migrants who cross the southwestern border, that senators and aides believed the amendment would pass. A Senate Democratic aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the amendment as a poison pill that would prevent its passage in the House as progressive Democrats revolted against its inclusion.

Instead, Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a former Democrat who is newly registered as an independent, and Jon Tester, Democrat of Montana, announced a separate amendment that would extend Title 42 until a plan was in place to handle a surge of illegal border crossings and provide billions of dollars for security officials, immigration judges, and processing centers, among other security initiatives.

By allowing a vote on both amendments, lawmakers were able to stake their political positions without jeopardizing the substance of the broader package, given that House Democrats would reject a bill that extended Title 42. Both proposals failed.

The threat of a government shutdown, coupled with a desire to enshrine as many priorities into law as possible, also heightened pressure on senators in both parties to accept the compromise.

“The defense spending is outrageous — much too high,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, who is one of the most vocal critics of the Pentagon’s budget. “But at the end of the day, I don’t want to see the government shut down, and there are some very important provisions in it.”

Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, and Richard C. Shelby, Republican of Alabama, along with their allies in the chamber, hailed the increase in military spending and claimed credit for forcing Democrats to accept it without an equal increase for domestic programs.

“The bipartisan government funding bill before this body is imperfect but strong,” McConnell said Wednesday. He called it “a debate about American security, American service members and American interests on the world stage.”

Republican leaders also had to overcome dissatisfaction within their own ranks over the deal, as conservatives fumed about the decision to strike a compromise with Democrats weeks before their party will take control of the House and wield greater influence over the scope of federal spending. They also complained about being cut out of much of the negotiating and the demand that they pass a sweeping package just days after it was released.

“This is just caving in to the Democrats,” said Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida. “We should have allowed Kevin McCarthy to be the lead on this bill, and we didn’t.”

McCarthy, a California Republican seeking to be the House speaker, and other House Republican leaders have told their conference to oppose the spending package, dismissing it as bloated and poorly crafted.