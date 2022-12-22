By the warmth of my pellet stove, a lament

But he never said what it was to harvest a tree, to cut its limbs, slab or cube its trunk. He never described what it was to split the logs three times or more, stack them, burn them, or to revel in those actions.

When I was young, eager, born to boots and Levi’s, I worked in ditches with a shovel. Once I worked with an old man who was scarred, had one leg, and had spent a long part of his life on a shovel. In a short conversation on a late afternoon he said, “Life is as simple as a tree. It blossoms, it leafs, it gives oxygen, it holds earth, it seeds, it burns or rots away.”

Well, he couldn’t know everything.

Then I came to know trees and how they pass me by. Oh, the significance.

Time is now passing down through me, and my wood-cutting-hauling-splitting-stacking-lugging-dumping ashes days are gone.

They slip away with assorted debris behind the patella, cartilage degeneration, an ACL’s incessant chatter. No more will I venture alone into the deep forest, chainsaw at the ready, fuel at hand, lunch packed in a brown bag and a cooler, the silent forest pitching camp around my sudden noise, shutting me off from the rest of the world, swallowing up all my motored echoes.

I have such a thing for trees that I listen for them. I have heard them in the night, in the agony of a tearing wind, a limb’s crack and fall like shrapnel at work. The huge double-trunk maple that towers at the end of my garden talks to me. It says, “Hold. Hold. Hold on.” Split limbs whistle words I hear through tamed wood, sills, uprights, joists, lintels, trees gone to endless duty.

When I lay my spirit down, when my final breath is frost, the soft room within those roots will accept my tenancy.

My thoughts turn back to life, to my young grandson. Will he ever hear the true talk, hear the tree speak of pain or of how many miles its roots have gone dowsing underground? My grandson hears the other benchmark sounds I’ve forgotten, the ones that echoed in my early life: gunshots from a baseball bat, chattering of hockey sticks like old folks in a circle.

What my grandson hears he must grow with, not that he must have my ear or accept my thoughts. But if some night in August, when the moon’s a peach basket and he puts his ear to the tree, he might hear a deep root break; he might hear a breaking heart.

To fall asleep here by my pellet stove, feet up on an old stool, not yet used to a recliner, is to dream back to those days when I gathered the wood supply, when I felt the heat of wood a second time or felt like the throwback that I was, hustling, working my tail off, beating the system at its own game, surviving. Oil prices were on the rise, and I rebelled. A Saturday in July was shoving against oil, against cartels and gougers; it was a three-beer push on the maul handle. My shoulders shot nerves into fibrous white oak, into elm never letting go, into maple that reported splits clear as firecrackers. Some Saturdays in the ’70s and ’80s were six-pack days of splitting wood, stacking the corrugations in their pile against the fence, feeling the yesteryear in my bones.

Tom Sheehan is in his 95th year and is the author of 53 or 54 books. He lives in Saugus, where he was named Man of the Year in September.