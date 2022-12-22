Does releasing Trump’s tax returns risk more harm than good?

Let’s acknowledge the understandable satisfaction that occurs when someone bent on breaking the rules of our constitutional democracy gets his due — even if, in retrospect, we know that Trump’s refusal to voluntarily release his returns barely registers when compared to the violations that followed, such as pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to unlawfully reject the certification of President Biden’s 2022 electoral victory.

In 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump flouted the 50-year-old norm of presidential candidates voluntarily disclosing their tax information. Now, six years later, the House Ways and Means Committee is about to release his federal returns from 2015 to 2020.

Advertisement

Still, Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal of Massachusetts has done something significant. He uncovered that the IRS treated Trump better than any president since Nixon, abandoning adherence to its own regulation — and its 45-year-old practice — requiring annual audits of each president’s tax returns.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Indeed, the committee discovered nothing less than a government agency effectively treating the president as above the law. Neal’s new report on Trump’s returns reveals that they lacked the most basic substantiation for multimillion-dollar deductions. Such returns would have screamed out for an audit if submitted by an ordinary taxpayer.

For uncovering the IRS’s preferential treatment of a then-president, Neal and the committee he chairs deserve America’s thanks.

Still, it’s not difficult to imagine future regret of Tuesday’s decision to release Trump’s returns. Even as we condemn his norm-breaking refusal to release his returns voluntarily, the committee’s decision to release them has a ring of government intruding on privacy.

The Ways and Means Committee could have charted a middle course, accomplishing its legislative purpose without crossing an important line.

The committee could have chosen to issue its report alone and not the returns. That would have achieved its important legislative end — establishing the need for Congress to adopt a law requiring presidential audits.

Advertisement

The committee’s report describes a dysfunctional IRS system that resulted in purposeful or negligent delay in auditing Trump’s returns. The returns begged for the audit the IRS’s own regulation was apparently insufficient to compel. Hence the report made the need for a statute clear even before Trump’s returns were released.

All of us benefit from the knowledge that our tax information will be kept private unless we choose to release it. Indeed, wide awareness of that privacy promotes candor in submission of returns that are complete and fully documented.

History warns us about the dangers of government intruding on private matters that law or norms have protected. Indeed, the Supreme Court has dealt with those dangers, albeit in a different context.

In April 1953, a subcommittee of the House Committee on Un-American Activities, chaired by Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, subpoenaed John Thomas Watkins. He was a union movement leader accused of being a communist.

Watkins denied that charge but Congress held him in contempt for not answering questions about the names of others with whom he had associated. Watkins was prosecuted and convicted.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court ultimately voided the conviction because, as Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote for the court majority, “there is no congressional power to expose for the sake of exposure.”

One might add that there is little or no congressional virtue in exposure when a legislative aim can be achieved without it.

Advertisement

To be sure, Trump was the president, not an ordinary citizen. Public scrutiny and sacrificing certain privacy rights go with the territory. Even so, there is grave risk in unnecessarily handing a sled on a slippery slope to those willing to abuse both precedent and power.

We have an incoming Congress whose likely leader, Kevin McCarthy, is dependent on Donald Trump to achieve a lifetime ambition — becoming speaker. He and other leaders of the new Congress have said they will protect him, scorching the earth under his opponents’ feet and investigating the investigators who have sought to hold him to account.

It is far from impossible to imagine a new GOP Ways and Means Committee requesting and publishing all manner of tax returns filed by those investigators or political opponents and pointing to Tuesday’s decision as justification for doing so.

In the end, norms are the bolts that hold our democracy together. When those bolts are unfastened, even for reasons seemingly justified by current goals, we risk things falling apart in ways that can damage us all. Let us hope that Tuesday’s decision does not produce that result.

James McHugh, a former associate justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court, is on the board of Lawyers Defending American Democracy. Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, is of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.