I sponsored the residency ordinance. Times have changed.

Almost 50 years ago, Chris Iannella and I sponsored the residency ordinance which has been in effect in the city of Boston ever since (“Boston no longer needs to hold city workers hostage to residency,” Opinion, Dec. 16). Only a handful of us remain who served on the City Council in that era. Boston was on its knees financially and emotionally. The city’s population may have decreased by 10 percent in the course of five years, in part because of the desegregation order issued by the federal court. Most all of us thought we should be doing everything we could to keep people in the city and that meant retaining public employees. Through those decades, they have been Scout leaders, coaches, and good citizens. Today, times have changed. We cannot discourage people from becoming employees of the city solely because they cannot afford to live here. Boston is a different city. We need to get the best employees we can. Where they live is not as important as it was 50 years ago.

Lawrence S. DiCara