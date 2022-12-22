The IRS didn’t audit Trump like it was supposed to. We need to know why.

We already learned, from a New York Times report back in 2020 , that Trump used questionable means to reduce his tax bill — and often paid no federal taxes at all.

It’s hard to know how much the documents will advance the public’s understanding of the former president’s financial dealings.

After a years-long legal battle, the House Ways and Means Committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns in the coming days.

But even if this new batch of returns doesn’t include any bombshell revelations, lawmakers have turned up at least one troubling finding in the course of their investigation.

Advertisement

The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit the former president’s taxes during his first two years in office, even though its own regulations required the review. And the IRS only started to dig into Trump’s taxes the day the Ways and Means Committee requested the returns, and any associated audits, in 2019.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It still hasn’t yet completed any audits.

The failure to act in a timely fashion wasn’t just a violation of the rules. It was a violation of public trust. Voters need to know whether the president is acting in their interest or if he is merely serving his own. And Trump’s obvious penchant for lies and self-dealing made the question all the more pressing.

The IRS’s inspector general, then, should take a close look at why the agency moved so slowly — and try to determine whether anyone in the White House pressured the IRS to hold off on auditing the former president.

And if it turns out there are opportunities for manipulating the process, then safeguards should be put in place.

Calls for greater transparency around presidential taxes grew louder a half century ago, after a tax scandal roiled the Nixon White House.

Advertisement

The IRS’s presidential audit program was born then. And the presidential nominees of the major political parties began voluntarily releasing their taxes during campaign season as a matter of course.

But Trump upended that tradition during his 2016 presidential run when he refused to allow the media and the public to examine his “very beautiful” taxes, raising broad concerns about conflicts of interest and making his returns some of the most sought-after documents in public life.

But as reporters dug and lawmakers pressed, the agency with access to the returns — and a duty to review them — dithered.

A report issued by the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Representative Richard Neal of Springfield, suggests a few ways to prevent that from happening again.

It recommends that Congress codify the presidential audit program into law and require public disclosure of related returns. And it calls on the IRS “to provide adequate and appropriate staffing and resources necessary for a full and timely audit of the President.”

Those recommendations are sensible and should be followed.

Trump showed us all too clearly that a dishonest huckster can seize the highest office in the land. The least we should learn from his term in office is that transparency for presidents must be codified into law, not left to their own volition.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.