A pencil, some paper, an eraser — now write!

As a teacher, the alarm sounded by Hiawatha Bray on Monday about chatbots, and the failures of its newest incarnation, ChatGPT, resonated deeply with me (“Here’s why computers that write should really worry us,” Business, Dec. 19). Writing well, and being able to think carefully enough to do so, is a skill that must be given steady, hard practice. Chatbots such as ChatGPT are a full-blown obstacle to that end. Nevertheless, there are teachers so intent on appearing cutting edge that they will try to figure out how to incorporate this crutch into their classroom. Others will do so out of resignation — “can’t fight progress.” I would suggest that the “genie out of the bottle” has, however, finally over-reached itself.

The response is simple: next writing assignment, students will receive a pad of paper, a pencil, and an eraser, and use class time to compose. This gives me steady time to observe them at work and for them to have me as a ready resource. This solution is pedagogically superior, in every way, to the intellectually stultifying use of computers in the classroom.