Social Studies: Holiday spending isn’t what it used to be; inequality on the roads; whistleblowing on Twitter

Throughout the 20th century, Americans’ inflation-adjusted per capita income and per capita holiday spending grew together. But since 2000, this relationship has been severed: Spending on holiday presents has declined, even though overall retail spending has increased. In economics terms, holiday shopping at the national level has become an “inferior good” — something people spend less on as their income grows — but it’s not clear why. Gallup survey data indicates that the inflation-adjusted amount of money Americans intended to spend on holiday presents fell from about $1,300 in 1999 to about $800 after 2010.

Treat yourself

Giving yourself a gift seems like it would be a good way to improve your emotional well-being. But a new study finds that people mistakenly believe that treating themselves to something nice is less effective when they need it most — when they’re under pressure — because they assume they’ll be less able to savor it. For example, people in an experiment who were made to feel like they were facing a time crunch that day were significantly less likely to respond to an ad for biscotti that included the phrase “create a special moment for yourself.” However, if the study subjects were put in the mindset of having less free time that day, were shown the ad with that phrase, and then were given the biscotti, eating the treat gave them an increase in their sense of well-being.

Flashing lights

A team of researchers gathered data on speeding tickets issued in Florida, including the speed limits at each location, and data from Lyft on its drivers in the Sunshine State. The analysis finds that “minority drivers are 24 to 33 percent more likely to receive a speeding ticket for traveling the exact same speed as white drivers” and pay “23 to 34 percent more in fines for the same level of speeding as white drivers.” There’s no evidence that this disparity is driven by higher rates of recidivism or accidents among minority drivers.

Seeing green

Just as companies engage in “greenwashing” their environmental records, a new study finds big companies try “diversity washing” too . Data from online employee profiles and resumes was used to estimate the gender and racial diversity of public companies’ workforces over the last decade. The study finds that a company’s diversity-related PR generally has a weak relationship to its actual workforce diversity. Companies that oversell their diversity tend to be larger but have worse financial performance, leading the researchers to conclude that these companies are trying to “lessen shareholder focus” on the poor results. Such companies incur more violations and larger fines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and don’t appear to improve their workforce diversity over time, but they are nevertheless rewarded with more investment from diversity-concerned investors.

Tweeting to account

Professors at Harvard Business School found that regulatory violations at company facilities were significantly reduced after the rollout of 3G cellular data service in the vicinity, especially for facilities that were parts of large companies with more Twitter followers and media coverage. Increased social media attention on companies — or the threat of it — appears to explain the phenomenon. Twitter activity sharply increased in areas after they got 3G, and areas with more Twitter activity had fewer regulatory violations, even controlling for other factors.

