Yes, the fusion opportunity is enormous, but ...

Fusion energy will be fought by the fossil fuel industry too

The editorial advocating for continued research in fusion energy implies that if fusion energy were here today, it would quickly displace fossil fuels, and that’s not necessarily the case (“The fusion opportunity is enormous — it would be a shame to waste it,” Opinion, Dec. 19). We already have carbon-free fuels — wind and solar, for starters — that are cheaper than fossil fuels and far less toxic to the environment. Two major obstacles have stalled their adoption.

The first is a lack of transmission. Hundreds of solar, wind, and battery storage projects are blocked due to a lack of access to the electric grid. The second is the powerful lobbies of gas utilities and the fossil energy industry that have erected roadblocks at every turn and continue to tenaciously defend their business models.