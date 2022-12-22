Yes, the fusion opportunity is enormous, but ...

Fusion energy will be fought by the fossil fuel industry too
The editorial advocating for continued research in fusion energy implies that if fusion energy were here today, it would quickly displace fossil fuels, and that’s not necessarily the case (“The fusion opportunity is enormous — it would be a shame to waste it,” Opinion, Dec. 19). We already have carbon-free fuels — wind and solar, for starters — that are cheaper than fossil fuels and far less toxic to the environment. Two major obstacles have stalled their adoption.
The first is a lack of transmission. Hundreds of solar, wind, and battery storage projects are blocked due to a lack of access to the electric grid. The second is the powerful lobbies of gas utilities and the fossil energy industry that have erected roadblocks at every turn and continue to tenaciously defend their business models.
When its day arrives, fusion energy will draw as much fire from the fossil fuel industry as renewables do today.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge
Fusion energy is the future but we must also deal with the present
Yes, “The fusion opportunity is enormous — it would be a shame to waste it.” This is exciting news, but it would be more exciting if everyone, including the fossil fuel industry, decided to abandon fossil fuels and embrace mitigation and adaptation measures. We’re already experiencing serious effects of climate change and it will only get worse — but how much worse is up to us. Immediate, impactful action using currently available technology is what we need. Fusion, if viable, is a long-term solution, but, for now, let’s get everyone who’s concerned on board and do all we can with what we have.
Marjorie Lee
Wayland