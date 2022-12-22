After 13 months on the sideline, Commanders DE Chase Young will play vs. 49ers

Chase Young will make his long-awaited comeback Saturday in a matchup with the 49ers that carries significant playoff implications for the Commanders.
The No. 2 pick and defensive rookie of the year in 2020 missed the past 22 games because of a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Young suffered the injury in 2021 in Week 10 against the Buccaneers and promptly underwent surgery. His recovery was expected to be lengthy, even though he had expressed optimism in training camp for a speedier return.
Young returned to practice Nov. 2, and the Commanders activated him to the 53-man roster Nov. 21. Since then, Young’s pending return has been a week-by-week decision dependent largely, according to coach Ron Rivera, on his comfort and confidence in practice. Young still appeared hesitant on the field when planting his leg and cutting, movements crucial to his role as a pass rusher.
Before the Commanders’ loss to the Giants Sunday at FedEx Field, Young met with Dr. James Andrews, his surgeon, and received assurance his knee was fine.
"I think seeing Dr. Andrews was probably the last, final thing, just to get him over the hump," Rivera said Thursday. "[Young] practiced with confidence. He showed us he was willing to stick that leg in the ground and roll off if it, plant it and cut off of it."
Rivera said he noticed a difference in Young throughout the week of practice, which was lighter because of the short turnaround. Young will play limited snaps Saturday, to minimize the risk of re-injury.
"We'll just take him through the actions and see how he handles it," Rivera said.
Young said Wednesday he "definitely" felt different this week.
"I want to play with my brothers who are out there fighting," he said.
