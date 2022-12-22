After 13 months on the sideline, Commanders DE Chase Young will play vs. 49ers

Chase Young will make his long-awaited comeback Saturday in a matchup with the 49ers that carries significant playoff implications for the Commanders.

The No. 2 pick and defensive rookie of the year in 2020 missed the past 22 games because of a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Young suffered the injury in 2021 in Week 10 against the Buccaneers and promptly underwent surgery. His recovery was expected to be lengthy, even though he had expressed optimism in training camp for a speedier return.

Young returned to practice Nov. 2, and the Commanders activated him to the 53-man roster Nov. 21. Since then, Young’s pending return has been a week-by-week decision dependent largely, according to coach Ron Rivera, on his comfort and confidence in practice. Young still appeared hesitant on the field when planting his leg and cutting, movements crucial to his role as a pass rusher.