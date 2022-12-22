Alex Sabino helps Triton boys’ wrestling make quick work of Gloucester

Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan (220) earned a 2-1 double-overtime decision over Ashton Wonson in a matchup between two of the state’s best.

Aiden Quinn (132), Amir Alami (152), Nolan Merrill (170), and Douglas Aylward (182) all took victories via fall for Triton.

Alex Sabino (120 pounds) earned a 31-second pin to highlight Triton’s 51-27 victory over Gloucester on Thursday.

Natick 45, Walpole 6 — Shaun McLaughlin (132 pounds), Ethan Opela (152), Tucker Vician (182), Bennett Sonneborn (220), and Stephan Hutnick (285) all registered first-period pins for the Redhawks in the Bay State triumph.

Sharon 54, Canton 21 — Ashmith Yeruva (106 pounds), Vehnil Rangaraman (120), Cameron Birnbaum (132), and Nick Varvak (138) earned back-to-back pins for the Eagles in a Hockomock League win.

Girls’ gymnastics

Central Catholic 138.3, Lowell 122.350 — Erin Salazar took all-around with 34.85 for the Raiders in a Merrimack Valley matchup.

Boys’ indoor track

Walpole 60, Weymouth 40 — August Ahmed clocked a 37.5-second finish in the 300 to pace the Timberwolves (1-1) to a Bay State win.

Coed swimming

Medford 74, Lynn English 57 — Senior captain Claude Berayuga won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and took part in winning relay teams as the Mustangs (3-0) won a Greater Boston League meet.



