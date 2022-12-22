Alex Sabino helps Triton boys’ wrestling make quick work of Gloucester

Alex Sabino (120 pounds) earned a 31-second pin to highlight Triton’s 51-27 victory over Gloucester on Thursday.
Aiden Quinn (132), Amir Alami (152), Nolan Merrill (170), and Douglas Aylward (182) all took victories via fall for Triton.
Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan (220) earned a 2-1 double-overtime decision over Ashton Wonson in a matchup between two of the state’s best.
Natick 45, Walpole 6 — Shaun McLaughlin (132 pounds), Ethan Opela (152), Tucker Vician (182), Bennett Sonneborn (220), and Stephan Hutnick (285) all registered first-period pins for the Redhawks in the Bay State triumph.
Sharon 54, Canton 21 — Ashmith Yeruva (106 pounds), Vehnil Rangaraman (120), Cameron Birnbaum (132), and Nick Varvak (138) earned back-to-back pins for the Eagles in a Hockomock League win.
Girls’ gymnastics
Central Catholic 138.3, Lowell 122.350 — Erin Salazar took all-around with 34.85 for the Raiders in a Merrimack Valley matchup.
Boys’ indoor track
Walpole 60, Weymouth 40 — August Ahmed clocked a 37.5-second finish in the 300 to pace the Timberwolves (1-1) to a Bay State win.
Coed swimming
Medford 74, Lynn English 57 — Senior captain Claude Berayuga won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and took part in winning relay teams as the Mustangs (3-0) won a Greater Boston League meet.