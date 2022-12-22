Boys’ hockey notebook: Tewksbury upholds its program’s legacy of success by paying it forward

Then senior Jason Cooke poignantly addressed his teammates, sharing how watchingthe 2011 Redmen team capture the state championship at the Garden inspired him to wear the same sweater.

Every Tewksbury player was sitting quietly at their stall in the TD Garden locker room last March before the start of the third period of the Division 2 state final. The Redmen had a 2-1 lead over Canton and wound up expanding it into a 3-1 win.

Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty (left), a 1988 alumnus, said the players who make his varsity understand the obligations that come with representing the program and being ambassadors for the Town of Tewksbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty (Class of 1988), in his 21st season at his alma mater, asked Cooke to address the Redmen. His message? Ryan spoke about what playing on the hockey team meant to the town and the next generation of players.

“That’s what Redmen hockey is all about,” said Cooke. “Playing for the kids ahead of you, and playing for the guys [behind] you. When you step on the ice, you’re representing what the program stands for.”

The message hit home for the Tewksbury players.

“When I was a kid, I would go to all the high school games,” said senior captain Ben O’Keefe. “I’d be in the stands watching and wanting to play for the high school team one day.

“Now, when I look over to the side, and see the youth players in the stands, it’s crazy. That was me back in the day.”

Tewksbury goaltender Ben O'Keefe (center) recalled how when he was a young fan, he was inspired to play for the Redmen by watching older players and attending their games. Said O'Keefe: “When I look over to the side, and see the youth players in the stands, it’s crazy . . .That was me back in the day.” Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

O’Keefe and his older brother, William, shared a passion for the sport, constantly competing with mini sticks in the basement or on rollerblades. The experience of watching his brother fall short in the state final in 2019 motivated O’Keefe to backstop the Redmen to the program’s first state championship since 2011.

“That’s the effect that these kids have on the younger kids in the town,” said Doherty. “They represent the town well, on and off the ice, as gentlemen. I love my program, I love the kids that play for us.”

Doherty has a staff made up of former Redmen. Billy Gosse, a 1989 grad, coaches the defense; Randy Boyce (’95) serves as the goaltending coach and Dave DeRoche (’99), a member of the Super 8 winning team, instructs the forwards. Junior varsity coaches Shawn Scott and Donny MacLaren were captains on Doherty’s 2003 team.

“Having them as coaches makes the team work so much harder,” said senior captain Nick Dicioccio. “We know how much the coaches care.”

Every Sunday, the team leads a youth hockey program, interacting and teaching the next generation of Redmen hockey players. The players thoroughly enjoy serving as mentors and instructors.

“They understand when they make that team that it’s a special feeling to represent the town of Tewksbury,” said Doherty. “They understand the hard work and want to do it.”

Hard work paid off for the Redmen on this shift, which ended with a goal celebration. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

An all-junior trio of Matt Cooke, Jeremy Insogna, and Tyler Barnes fly around the ice as the team’s top line up front. Seniors Brady Chapman, Ryan Flynn, and Connor Cremin man the second forward unit, supplying secondary scoring and executing a hard nosed forecheck.

Junior Cooper Robillard and sophomore Anthony DiFranco handle the majority of the minutes alongside Dicioccio on the blue line in front of O’Keefe between the pipes.

O’Keefe and Dicioccio have blossomed into leaders off the ice, gaining a voice in the locker room. The upperclassmen drive the younger players to and from school and practice, making an effort to spend as much time as possible with one another, which includes organizing trips to Waffle House and the mall.

With an emphasis on the past, present, and future, a close knit and talented Tewksbury hockey team has cruised to a 3-0 start, outscoring opponents, 13-2.

“Everything we do is as a team,” O’Keefe said. “It’s about pride. Everything we do is based around the accomplishments of past teams and the tradition that we have.”

Ice chips

▪ Attleboro melted away nearly two years of frustration Wednesday.

Following 27 straight losses, the Blue Bombardiers skated to their first win since Jan. 27, 2021, a 10-4 decision vs. Tri-County at New England Sports Village that featured a hat trick from senior captain Michael Lachance.

First-year Attleboro coach Gary Warren, a 1984 alum and a self-described hockey guy who’s “always at the rink,” said he’d been approached by the program’s boosters following last winter’s 0-18 campaign about taking over.

“I’ve always bled blue myself,” Warren said.

While the results haven’t been there yet this season — Attleboro lost its first three games against Foxborough, Stoughton/Brockton and Taunton by a combined 15-3 margin — Warren said that opponents have seen a difference early.

“It’s nice to hear from coaches who say, ‘We see a different style of Attleboro hockey,’” Warren said. “That’s the only thing I wanted to come in here and see.”

With a roster consisting of an equal number of seniors as eighth graders (5), Warren said he’s been focused on developing the teams’ depth by rolling three lines of forwards and emphasizing shorter shifts (30 to 40 seconds).

“I’m a firm believer you’re not successful unless you run three full lines,” Warren said. “The kids have been very informative and the effort’s there.”

Warren’s son, Ryan, a 2019 North Attleboro graduate, has been assisting as the team’s goalie coach. An eighth grader, Jacob Westwater, was between the pipes for the win over Tri-County, making 20 stops.

▪ Pembroke skated to a 4-2 win over defending Division 3 champion Hanover Wednesday at Hobomock Arena, the first win for the Titans in 13 tries dating back to the 2015-16 season (0-12-1) vs. the Hawks. Pembroke junior Brendan Abban, the nephew of Hanover coach Jonny Abban, factored in all four goals for the Titans (2 goals, 2 assists).

Chris Googins, the longtime coach at Whitman-Hanson (1997-03, 2016-20), is in his first year behind the bench at Pembroke after taking the last two seasons off to watch his younger son, Ryan, play college hockey. But after Ryan transferred from Norwich to nearby UMass-Boston, the time was right for Googins to return to coaching — even at a Patriot League rival of Whitman-Hanson, where he remains dean of students.

“I have a lot of respect for the school and for the hockey team,” Googins said. “There’s been more than one occasion where kids have reminded me about January 14 [Pembroke’s first game vs. Whitman-Hanson]. It’s all been in good banter, but it’s tough because I have so much respect for W-H and the other teams in the league.”

▪ New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, a semifinalist in the Garden State last season, went 1-0-1 over a quick two-game trip through Massachusetts last weekend. The Ironmen defeated Xaverian, 1-0, at Matthews Arena on Friday and skated to a 3-3 tie with BC High the following morning at Babson Skating Center.

The game at Babson was a homecoming of sorts for Don Bosco coach Greg Toskos, who played college hockey for the Beavers from 1995-99.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.