Browns, Saints set to battle a ‘bomb cyclone’ weather event Saturday at Cleveland

A “bomb cyclone” event is expected to drop temperatures into single digits at kickoff in Cleveland. With gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour off Lake Erie, the wind chill will plunge way below zero as the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes intact in a simultaneous test of survival.

Baby, it's going to be cold outside.

CLEVELAND — The Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday.

Huddles won't be reserved for play calls.

The frigid forecast forced the Saints to travel to Cleveland one day early, which will allow them extra time to acclimate before taking the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Even then, it's going to be challenging in polar conditions.

It's a physical game. In the cold, it's also a mind game.

“I’m ready for it, man," Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "It’s really all mental.”

Not entirely, but New Orleans coach Dennis Allen did his best to downplay the elements. He doesn't want any of his players overreacting or overdressing.

"It’s going to be cold for everybody,” he said. "Let’s don’t make too big a deal about it. Let’s go play a game and let’s go try to win, but yet there’s been a lot of advancement in warm-weather gear and the last thing I want is somebody out there looking like the damn Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.”

Even for the Browns, who have played their share of games in biting cold inside FirstEnergy Stadium, this won't be easy.



