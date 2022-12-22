EMass boys’ hockey: With 37 saves vs. Pope Francis, St. Mary’s freshman goalie Anthony Palmer headlines Player of the Week

Nick Burns, Westford Academy — In two wins, the sophomore forward totaled six points, including an assist in a 2-1 triumph over Waltham and two goals and three helpers in a 6-2 victory over Billerica.
Josh Giguere, Norton — The junior blueliner collcted five goals and an assist in Tri-Valley League victories over Medway (6-4) and Dedham (7-5) for the upstart Lancers (4-0).
Pavit Mehra, Hopkinton — Consistent as ever, the senior forward scored two goals apiece in wins over Holliston (7-1) and Ashland (4-2) for the 20th-ranked Hillers (5-0).
Luke McLellan, Hingham — A first-year starter in goal as a senior, McLellan made 28 saves vs. No. 1 St. John’s Prep (a 2-2 tie) and 11 more in a shutout vs. Andover (a 6-0 win).
Michael Lachance, Attleboro — The senior captain notched three of the Blue Bombardiers’ 10 goals in a nonleague win over Tri-County on Wednesday, helping snap a 27-game losing streak which dated to Jan. 27, 2021.
Anthony Palmer, St. Mary’s — The freshman backstopped the 19th-ranked Spartans to a 1-0-1 week, coming up with 37 saves in a 1-1 draw vs. No. 2 Pope Francis and posting a 19-save effort in a 4-0 blanking of Newburyport.
Jesse Peck, Xaverian — After recording an assist in a 7-1 win over Bridgewater-Raynham, the senior winger exploded for four goals in a 7-3 win for the second-ranked Hawks over No. 14 Duxbury.
Casey Williams, Watertown — The senior netminder guided the Raiders to their first win of the season, a 3-2 overtime victory over Lexington, but was even more impressive later with a 33 saves in a scoreless tie vs. No. 5 Belmont.