EMass boys’ hockey: With 37 saves vs. Pope Francis, St. Mary’s freshman goalie Anthony Palmer headlines Player of the Week

Nick Burns, Westford Academy — In two wins, the sophomore forward totaled six points, including an assist in a 2-1 triumph over Waltham and two goals and three helpers in a 6-2 victory over Billerica.

Josh Giguere, Norton — The junior blueliner collcted five goals and an assist in Tri-Valley League victories over Medway (6-4) and Dedham (7-5) for the upstart Lancers (4-0).

Pavit Mehra, Hopkinton — Consistent as ever, the senior forward scored two goals apiece in wins over Holliston (7-1) and Ashland (4-2) for the 20th-ranked Hillers (5-0).