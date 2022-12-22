IOC threatens to drop boxing from the Paris Olympics

Frustrated with corruption allegations and an increasingly adversarial relationship with the organization that runs global boxing, the International Olympic Committee is considering dropping the sport from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

In a statement provided to The Washington Post, the IOC blasted the International Boxing Association and its president, Umar Kremlev.

“It has also become clear again, that IBA wants to distract from its own grave governance issues by pointing to the past, which has been addressed by the IOC already in 2019,” the IOC statement read, in part. " . . . The IOC will have to take all this into consideration when it takes further decisions, which may — after these latest developments — have to include the cancellation of boxing for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”