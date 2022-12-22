Some Patriots players have been showing a surprising lack of respect for their coaches

By all accounts, there were no orders from Bill Belichick or Matt Patricia to lateral the ball and try to create a scoring play. As the play unfolded, Patricia could be seen clapping and then raising his hands high, trying to get the players’ attention to stop the craziness and just end the play.

It was a surprising breakdown in the chain of command. With just three seconds on the clock in a tie game, the Patriots called a draw play to Stevenson — “a play just to kind of run the time out, just get down,” Stevenson said.

FOXBOROUGH — When Rhamondre Stevenson flipped the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to throw it back to Mac Jones but was picked off by Chandler Jones, it wasn’t just a disastrous play that cost the Patriots the game last Sunday, and potentially their season.

Whether it was premeditated or spur of the moment, the players came up with their own plan — a brazen lack of respect for the coaching staff. Since when do the Patriots go off-script and do things not instructed by Belichick and the coaches? Certainly not in the glory days.

And it seems to be happening a lot this season, with most of the disrespect aimed at Patricia, and by extension, Belichick, who hired Patricia and makes all decisions regarding the Patriots.

Players have criticized the play-calling multiple times as being too simple. Jones has been caught by cameras several times barking at Patricia or waving him off. And the players went rogue on the final play of the loss to the Raiders, to disastrous effect.

When a team is 7-7 and fading out of the playoff picture, it’s understandable to see a little finger-pointing and blame-shifting. But whether the players truly believe in Patricia and their coaches, they are still the coaches, and they still should be mindful of showing more respect in public.

“It’s a team game and it always will be,” center David Andrews said Wednesday. “I think the minute you start trying to blame somebody, without taking a look at yourself, saying, ‘What I can do better?’ That’s a bad place to be as a human.”

There have been several surprising and uncommon shows of disrespect from the Patriots in recent weeks toward the coaches.

After the win over the Colts, players told reporters in the locker room that Colts defenders were calling out Patriots plays before the snap. In the locker room after the Bills loss, receiver Kendrick Bourne, who has had surprisingly little production this year, said, “We need to scheme up better … They call this, and we call that, and it falls right into what they want.” Then against the Raiders, Stevenson and Meyers drew up their own play.

Surprisingly, much of the disrespect has come from the starting quarterback. In the loss to the Bills, cameras caught Jones screaming, “Throw the [expletive] ball! The quick game sucks!” It’s unclear who the target of his rant was, but it sure looked like it was aimed at Patricia.

In the win over the Cardinals, cameras showed Jones again screaming and dismissively waving off Patricia as he headed into the huddle. And in the loss to the Raiders, Jones was apoplectic as the Patriots struggled to get the right plays called near the goal line. The Patriots couldn’t punch the ball in from the 2 or closer on three straight plays.

Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma, a former 10-year NFL linebacker with the Jets and Saints, took Jones to task during the broadcast.

“I’m all for the passion and emotion from Mac Jones, but what I would like to see is someone a little more Steady Eddy at that quarterback position,” Vilma said. “Defensively you can be all hyped, you can do what you want, but offensively you need that execution, that calm and poise from the QB. Drew Brees, he was the same guy every time, and that’s what they need from Mac Jones at that quarterback spot.”

Jones, who was nicknamed “McEnroe” by his college coach, Nick Saban, because of his propensity for emotional outbursts, said Wednesday that he’s not going to change his style.

“I think it’s a big part of the game, playing with passion and emotion,” Jones said. “That’s who I am and that’s how I’ve always been.”

Certainly, football is an emotional game, and the occasional outbursts are accepted and sometimes even celebrated (think of Tom Brady getting fired up on the sideline). There’s even an NFL Films clip of Belichick from his “A Football Life” telling his team to play with emotion.

Jones said he needs to be fired up on the field.

“It shows that you care,” he said. “I think we have guys that care on our team. I definitely care. So that’s important to me. I’m going to show emotion and be passionate about this game because I love this game, and I know my teammates respect that about me.”

It’s possible Jones has a great relationship with Patricia and the coaches behind the scenes. But he should be a little more mindful of how his outbursts look to the rest of us on the outside. It looks like a 24-year-old kid showing up his coaches and acting like he has all the answers.

Patricia may not be the right choice at offensive coordinator, but he’s still an accomplished NFL coach and Jones’s boss, and deserves respect. It doesn’t help anyone — not the Patriots, not Jones’s likeability with the fans — for Jones and the players to be showing public discontent with the bosses.

“You want to show positivity, as well. When we do things well, I try to do that,” Jones said. “I want to just be a great teammate however I can be, and be a leader, too.”

If he doesn’t mean to disrespect Patricia, then Jones should be more careful of his actions. And if he does mean to disrespect his coach, then Jones and the Patriots have some big issues they need to iron out this offseason.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.