David Pastrnak starts a comeback, Nick Foligno finishes it as the Bruins bring down the Jets

After giving up a goal 118 seconds into the contest and falling behind by two early in the opening period, the Bruins (26-4-2) struggled to get into gear. Then, the boards turned friendly, Pastrnak capitalized with his 22d goal of the season, and the NHL-leading Bruins gained momentum toward improving to 18-0-2 at home.

In that second period, David Pastrnak sparked a Bruins rally from a two-goal deficit, and Nick Foligno scored the go-ahead goal at 11:08 of the third.

The bounces, breaks, and other intangibles have been with the Bruins most of the season. But nothing seemed to be going right on Thursday night until late in the second period of a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

Mark Scheifele scored for the 20th time this season and Jansen Harkins added his third goal to give the Jets their early two-goal advantage. Scheifele found himself alone in the left circle for a one-timer off a Cole Perfetti feed to open the scoring at 1:58. Harkins doubled the Winnipeg lead at 7:20, redirecting a wrister from Josh Morrissey while screening Jeremy Swayman (25 saves) and holding his ground against two defenders in the crease.

Just more than a minute later, Pastrnak nearly cut the deficit as he broke away, deked Connor Hellebuyck (36 saves) to the ice, then had his shot gloved by the Jets goalie.

The Jets (21-11-1) nearly capitalized on a power play following a Taylor Hall cross-check, but Swayman stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois twice in the final minute before first intermission.

Pastrnak opened the Bruins’ scoring at 12:08 of the second period. He easily finished as a Trent Frederic dump-in popped off the boards and landed out front, leaving Hellebuyck stranded behind the net. By the time Hellebuyck recovered, it was too late.

Pastrnak then set up the equalizer less than three minutes later, finding Jake DeBrusk, who tipped home a puck from in front for his 12th goal of the season at 15:00.

Foligno broke the deadlock, finishing alone in front after another Frederic dump-in found Charlie Coyle.

