HS boys' basketball: Nauset 60, Nantucket 58

Patrick O’Keefe delivers in the clutch for Nauset boys’ basketball in another Cape & Islands thriller over Nantucket

By Eamonn Ryan Globe Correspondent,Updated December 22, 2022, 13 minutes ago

The last shot of the game was supposed to come off an elevator screen at the top of the key, but Patrick O’Keefe had a better idea.

Instead, the Nauset senior found a pocket of space in the corner and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-point shot that gave the Warriors their second win of the season in a thrilling 60-58 triumph over Nantucket.

The Warriors (2-1) beat Nantucket (0-2), 51-50, in their opener as well with some late heroics, but O’Keefe one-upped it with his winning trey in the latest Cape & Islands matchup.

“It was almost the mirror image of that first game,” said Warriors head coach Kevin Harrigan. “These teams are so even talent-wise.”

The Warriors went up by 16 points early, but Nantucket clawed its way back into it and eventually took the lead for the first time on free throws from junior Jayquan Francis with 18 seconds to play. Nauset responded when senior Andrew Benardi threw a dazzling skip pass to O’Keefe for a corner shot and, just like that, the Nantucket lead was gone.

“It was a really fun game,” Harrigan said. “Any time it seemed we’d pull away, they came right back.”

The Warriors, whose depth remains a team strength, relied heavily on three scorers: O’Keefe (20 points, including five threes), senior Dillon White (20 points), and senior Nico Harrington (12 points).

“It’s just a great solid group as a team,” Harrigan said. “We’re a team where, on any given night, someone can score 20 points.”

