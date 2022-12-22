Patrick O’Keefe delivers in the clutch for Nauset boys’ basketball in another Cape & Islands thriller over Nantucket

The last shot of the game was supposed to come off an elevator screen at the top of the key, but Patrick O’Keefe had a better idea.

Instead, the Nauset senior found a pocket of space in the corner and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-point shot that gave the Warriors their second win of the season in a thrilling 60-58 triumph over Nantucket.

The Warriors (2-1) beat Nantucket (0-2), 51-50, in their opener as well with some late heroics, but O’Keefe one-upped it with his winning trey in the latest Cape & Islands matchup.