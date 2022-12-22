Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon looks forward to the Bengals after not getting to the quarterback ‘like I wanted to’ against the Raiders

Judon leads the AFC and is second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, but was shut out in Las Vegas: Zero sacks and zero tackles in 52 defensive snaps.

“I didn’t get to the quarterback like I wanted to,” Judon said Thursday. “I got a couple hits and hurries, but I’ve got to get the quarterback on the ground. That’s my job. That’s the goal every time I go out there, and I didn’t do that. I’ve got to be better.”

FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon was thrilled to be named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this week. His performance against the Raiders? That he was not so thrilled about.

“There’s always next week,” said the ever-optimistic Judon. “You’ve just got to keep going after it, man. You can’t get discouraged. [The Raiders] had a good game plan. [Derek Carr] got the ball out of his hands fast. That’s what it is. [Shoot], I try, but I’m not always going to get [him].”

The Patriots’ game plan also may have had something do with Judon’s output as he was deployed in coverage a season-high nine times. Unofficially, the only time Carr got the better of Judon on those snaps was an 11-yard completion to Davante Adams, one of the league’s elite receivers, whom New England kept under wraps for the most part in the 30-24 loss.

“I think I was 8 for 9,” Judon said. “I only gave up one catch in coverage and that was to a pretty damn good wide receiver. It kind of messed them up. You usually see me rushing [the quarterback]. When you see me dropping in pass coverage and taking a zone away, it messes some quarterbacks up and it makes them hold the ball just a little bit longer. It worked for the most part. I let up one pass, [but] I’ve got to be better on that play, but that’s a good wide receiver that got that catch.”

Though the strategy was successful against the Raiders, it likely won’t become a regular thing, as removing one of the NFL’s best pocket squeezers could come back to haunt you. It was, however, a good way to utilize Judon’s athleticism. He draws a lot of double teams on the front line, so deploying him as a de facto defensive back was not something Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was expecting.

“That’s not always going to be our game plan. I don’t think our game plan is to make me a cover linebacker or nothing like that,” said Judon. “I’m not going to really be off the ball all that much. But sometimes it is in the game plan, and you’ve got to execute the calls that are being called. And I enjoy it, for real. I go out there and play catch before the game and do all the DB drills. I think I can do it. I’ll be a straight DB if they needed.”

A Patriots ironman streak will come to an end Saturday with long snapper Joe Cardona being ruled out against the Bengals because of an ankle injury.

An eight-year veteran, Cardona has never missed time since being drafted in 2015, playing in 127 straight regular-season games.

New England likely will elevate Tucker Addington from the practice squad. Addington was signed last week after Cardona was injured against the Cardinals. Cardona, however, was able to gut through the Raiders game.

Addington most recently had a brief stint with on the Cowboys’ practice squad in October.

In addition, cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) were ruled out for Saturday.

The Patriots listed six players as limited at practice and questionable for the game: cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jack Jones (knee); receivers Tyquan Thornton (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (shoulder); and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh).

Also, practice squad running back J.J. Taylor was not spotted during the window of practice that reporters were allowed to observe.

Kyle Dugger’s pick-6 against the Raiders was the Patriots’ fifth defensive touchdown of the season, tied for the league lead with the Cardinals. The franchise record is six, achieved in 2003 and 2007 … Ja’Whaun Bentley had 10 tackles against both the Cardinals and Raiders and can become the first Patriot since Jamie Collins (2014) to hit double digits in three straight games. “Bent’s been balling,” said Judon … Nick Folk is seventh in team history with 430 points and needs 13 to pass Tony Franklin (442) into sixth place. Rob Gronkowski, who this week tweeted, “I’m kinda bored,” setting off alarm bells across the NFL, holds the fifth spot with 482.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.