Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) ruled out of Saturday’s game against the BengaIs

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona has played 127 straight regular-season games since being drafted by 2015.Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A Patriots ironman streak will come to an end Saturday with long snapper Joe Cardona being ruled out for the game against the Bengals because of an ankle injury.

An eight-year veteran, Cardona has never missed time since being drafted in 2015, playing in 127 straight regular-season games.

New England likely will elevate Tucker Addington from the practice squad. Addington was signed last week after Cardona was injured Dec. 12 against the Cardinals. Cardona, however, was able to gut through last Sunday’s loss to the Raider.

Addington most recently had a brief stint with on the Cowboys’ practice squad in October.

