After a Raiders fan lost her cool on him, one Patriots fan is getting a special Christmas gift

The Patriots lost on a late fumble recovered by former Patriot Chandler Jones, who ran over quarterback Mac Jones and into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Jerry Edmond was at Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when a Raiders fan began berating him in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

A Patriots fan kept his cool in the face of a hard loss — and some unprompted rage — and will be rewarded for it.

A viral video showed the woman getting in Edmond’s face, even as another fan attempts to hold her back, as fans celebrate the last-second win.

A Patriots podcaster posted video of the altercation to Twitter, where it has more than 7 million views.

Edmond told the podcaster in a subsequent interview that what started as “playful banter” heightened to vitriol in the closing moments of the game.

“I did what I knew to do, and did my best to ignore it,” Edmond said. “At the end of the day, we were all there for one reason, which was to enjoy the game. That was my main goal, I was just cheering for the team that I came for.”

Edmond will get to do that again on Christmas Eve, it turns out — Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Edmond on Wednesday, according to Patriots.com, and invited him to Saturday’s Patriots-Bengals game.

