Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett ready to play — wearing a larger helmet — after his second concussion

The new helmet offers a little more protection for the back of Pickett’s head. Both of the concussions Pickett has sustained this season — against Tampa Bay Oct. 16 and against Baltimore Dec. 11 — came on plays in which the back of his helmet smacked against the Acrisure Stadium turf.

The 20th overall pick in last spring’s draft will wear a larger helmet Saturday night when the Steelers (6-8) host Las Vegas (6-8).

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett isn’t worried he’s become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road.

Advertisement

“Slamming my head on the ground is what has been the issue,” Pickett said Thursday. “[The new helmet] has [more protection] in the back, which I think will help.”

Pickett sat out last week's victory over Carolina after concussion-like symptoms lingered after getting knocked down by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith early in the first quarter of what became a 16-14 Ravens victory.

Medical personnel initially cleared Pickett to go back in the game, but he self-reported issues after returning for one series and was placed into the protocol.

“When I got back out there and started running [and] vision started coming into play more and I’m moving and things are going fast, that’s when symptoms started to come up and I had to go inside,” Pickett said.

Pickett called the symptoms this time more severe than the ones he experienced after being removed against Tampa Bay in October on a similar hit. He returned to start the next week.

That wasn’t an option after the Baltimore game as symptoms lingered. The Steelers made him inactive, starting Mitch Trubisky in his place.



