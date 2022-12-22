In wake of Mitch Miller signing, Bruins put stringent new vetting process in place

In the wake of the furor regarding the signing of controversial prospect Mitch Miller in November, the Bruins announced Wednesday they have adopted a series of improvements designed to strengthen the team’s player-vetting process.
An independent review of the facts and circumstances that led to the signing of Miller was conducted by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.
The group discovered that while the Bruins did have an existing process in place for completing thorough background checks on players — and there was no misconduct by Bruins employees during the Miller vetting process — there were gaps in the procedures, that created challenges when the club was faced with a prospect who may have significant red flags.
The following recommendations were made:
• Establish clear written policies for vetting off-ice conduct, including identifying red flags requiring detailed vetting and documented resolution
• Establish clear timetables and responsibilities within the organization to investigate prospects’ community or other off-ice commitments
• Establish centralized documentation of vetting to include reporting on red flags and off-ice issues and ensure such documentation is available to all stakeholders involved in the process
• Establish tracking system to ensure responsibilities for all vetting tasks are clearly assigned and tracked.
• Utilize independent third-party resources to investigate and resolve factual issues when reviewing red flags
• Determine whether there are specific training or rehabilitation programs the prospect should participate in depending on the nature of the red flags
“The steps we are announcing today underscore our organization’s commitment to our values, including our process for vetting future players,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. “These improvements, which the team will begin implementing immediately, will help ensure that we are meeting the high standards our associates, fans and community expect from this great organization.”
