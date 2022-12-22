In wake of Mitch Miller signing, Bruins put stringent new vetting process in place

In the wake of the furor regarding the signing of controversial prospect Mitch Miller in November, the Bruins announced Wednesday they have adopted a series of improvements designed to strengthen the team’s player-vetting process.

An independent review of the facts and circumstances that led to the signing of Miller was conducted by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

The group discovered that while the Bruins did have an existing process in place for completing thorough background checks on players — and there was no misconduct by Bruins employees during the Miller vetting process — there were gaps in the procedures, that created challenges when the club was faced with a prospect who may have significant red flags.