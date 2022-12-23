Disney on Ice’s ‘Find Your Hero’ comes to the Agganis Arena

Beloved Disney heroes and heroines are teaming up for this season’s “Find Your Hero,” a Disney on Ice show at the Agganis Arena through Jan. 2. Audiences will be guided through a number of magical ice skating performances by classic characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Along the way, they’ll enjoy on-ice re-creations of many Disney princess stories. Moana and Maui will journey to recover the stolen heart of TeFiti, while “Frozen” sisters Anna and Elsa protect their kingdom with lovable sidekick Olaf in tow. The show will then travel “Under the Sea” for a re-creation of “The Little Mermaid,” then proceed to Belle’s castle with a rendition of the hit song “Be Our Guest,” complete with skating teacups, forks, and more. Rapunzel from “Tangled” also skates a duet with her prince Flynn Rider.