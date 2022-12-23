Jeff Garlin to join cast of Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

Multiple staffers on “The Goldbergs” had complained to the human resources department about Garlin’s behavior, which allegedly included “patterns of physical touch and comments that made people uncomfortable,” according to Variety.

Jeff Garlin, who left ABC’s “The Goldbergs” last year amid accusations of on-set misconduct, is joining the cast of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” for its fourth and final season.

Also known for his portrayal of Jeff Greene, Larry David’s manager in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Garlin said in an Instagram post in September that he has bipolar disorder.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling, “Never Have I Ever” is a coming-of-age comedy about an Indian-American high school student named Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, which broke the story of Garlin’s casting, his character will be a man who kindles the romantic interest of Devi’s grandmother, Nirmala, portrayed by Ranjita Chakravarty.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.