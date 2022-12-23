Lab project on Muzi Ford site in Needham gets green light

The Bulfinch Cos. on Thursday got approval from the Needham Planning Board to develop a two-building lab and office complex with a shared atrium and parking garage at the former Muzi Ford and Chevrolet dealership. The dealerships closed in 2021 after more than eight decades in business and have since been demolished.

Developers of a prominent site in Needham that was once home to auto dealerships and service centers now have their path cleared to build a major lab and office project.

“We have a great opportunity here to redevelop a site that was for so many years blighted as a main entry point into the town,” said Adam Block, chair of the Needham Planning Board. “The physical design, the architecture and so on, is clearly a substantial improvement.”

Advertisement

Bulfinch bought the 9.27-acre lot, located on Highland Avenue just off Route 128, a year ago for $57.5 million. The real estate development firm now has approval to build 465,000 square feet of lab and offices in two buildings, along with retail and restaurant space. The project includes an aboveground parking garage with nearly 1,000 spaces and 362 parking spaces beneath the buildings.

Community amenities include a pickleball court that can be swapped for an ice rink in winter, along with an exercise path, Block said. The retail space will be designed not just for employees but also for area residents, he said.

The Planning Board approval allows Bulfinch to pursue separate building permits and certificates of occupancy for each building, allowing the development to take place in multiple phases.

The old Muzi Ford building in Needham, last year before it was demolished. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The site had been rezoned in 2021 to allow for office and lab use, and to block warehouse uses, at a time when Amazon.com Inc. was snapping up land across the region to expand its just-in-time delivery network, amid growing backlash from towns over the traffic their facilities generate.

Advertisement

The approval comes as demand from the life-science lab market has significantly pulled back from 2021 levels amid rising construction costs and a shaky economy. A recent report from real estate brokerage Newmark said some 80 percent of life-science lab projects that had been proposed but built could be curtailed.

Indeed, at the nearby Riverside MBTA station in Newton, Mark Development and Alexandria Real Estate Equities have paused a planned laboratory and residential project, said Greg Reibman, CEO of the Charles River Regional Chamber. The extended approval process for the Muzi site might result in a missed opportunity to land a life-science tenant, he said.

“The slow wheels of municipal government don’t take into account economic trends,” Reibman said.

It’s not clear if Bulfinch intends to start construction without a tenant pre-leased. The company declined to comment following the approval. Chief executive Eric Schlager in April told the Boston Globe that the buildings were designed to be flexible for either office or lab uses.

“If the market views this site as a major pharma or life-science facility, we can absolutely meet that demand,” Schlager said in April. “But conversely, if the market perceives that there are downtown Boston firms, financial services firms or otherwise, that want to create a new, special headquarters location … we have that flexibility to meet that demand as well.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.