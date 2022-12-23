TrillFit is shuttering its brick-and-mortar studio in Mission Hill

“It’s not goodbye at all,” said co-founder Heather White. “We’re just gonna go back to the lab, invent some new recipes and come back at it. But it’s the same product that you know and love by the same girls that you know and love.”

TrillFit, the local equity-driven wellness company, shuttered its Mission Hill studio on Friday. The Boston-based outfit will now shift its focus primarily to online services, pop-up events and innovating with its studio in Brooklyn.

TrillFit, which has been in business for seven years, first opened its Mission Hill location in late 2019. But it was in 2020 that the Black women-owned business garnered national attention. Following the summer of demonstrations brought on by the killing of George Floyd, TrillFit challenged others in the fitness industry to increase diversity and inclusiveness as a way to combat systemic racial inequities in health.

Amid increased media exposure and COVID-era stay-at-home rules the world over, “TrillFit became a global brand, seemingly overnight,” said White. She says the company gained hundreds of new members from well beyond Boston when they offered free online classes for seven months during the height of the pandemic, a move White said they made because of “a commitment to community.”

The experience of the pandemic broadened their customer base geographically, while also dampening their in-person business locally. And the cost of maintaining a physical presence in the city stopped making sense.

“The reason why we’re closing Boston is because the rent is really expensive,” said White, who added that the company was paying $10,000 a month to occupy their storefront on Tremont Street. “After COVID, the environment in which people workout has just changed.”

The past few months, White said, TrillFit has consistently only had a handful of customers showing up for in-person instruction.

In contrast, White said TrillFit has seen great engagement with their online business, so that will be their primary product moving forward, with an emphasis on addressing increased mental health struggles among people of color brought on by the pandemic. TrillFit’s Boston location employed 14 trainers, according to White, all of whom will have their services retained for online classes and pop-up events.

For White, keeping all her employees around while also letting go of TrillFit’s physical space in Boston (and the stress that came with trying to keep it open) represents the company living its values.

“Being able to say this space isn’t working and the toll that it is like taking on my mental and physical health to keep it running despite these diminishing returns and an entire population that is shopping differently — maybe this is actually the real story,” she said.

White said breaking the news to their various partners has been tough, but she has been blown away by how gracious the response has been. Mallory Gothelf, founder of Find Your/self Boxes, is one of those partners.

Gothelf had just started selling her product out of the retail space attached to the Mission Hill studio a week ago when TrillFit co-founder Melisa Valdez told her that they were closing.

“Sometimes you have to make those tough decisions, but it’s for the growth and continuation of your company,” said Gothelf, whose business sells customizable self care boxes that include items like candles, journals and bath bombs. “I want to see TrillFit succeed. So as disappointed as I was not to be able to go into that space every day, and get to work with them in that way, it was a chance for them to continue growing in the way that they needed to, and that I understood.”

White said Boston will remain a big part of the brand. TrillFit will continue to have pop-up events in the city, and will host a self-love conference in Seaport on January 22, she said, with special guests Weezy and Mandii B of the WHOREible Decisions Podcast.

“Boston is our home, so we don’t have a plan to leave,” said White. “We’re definitely going to be a local hero and a local name; that’s not going to change. It’s just not going to be at 1484 Tremont Street anymore.”

