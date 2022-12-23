8 holiday classics to stream all weekend long

Once a holiday programming staple for broadcast TV, the 1965 animated special is now exclusive to the Apple TV+ library. Head over to the streaming service this holiday season to catch Charlie, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas and a rather unfortunate (yet iconic) tree. Available on Apple TV+

The holidays are here — meaning it's time to break out the ugly sweaters, pour out a tall glass of eggnog, and curl up on the couch to watch beloved, seasonally-appropriate, streamable programming. Here is a list of beloved classics, new-ish and old, for that extra festive fix of nostalgia.

ELF

Remembering to treat every day like Christmas and sticking to the four main food groups of candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup are just some of the important life lessons we should all take away from the Will Ferrell-starring comedy. Also featuring the talents of Zooey Deschanel and the late James Caan, “Elf” is a must-have on any holiday season watchlist. Available on HBO Max

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a viewing of the 1966 animated classic, based on the children’s book by Springfield’s Dr. Seuss. The original version of the family-friendly tale stars horror legend Boris Karloff, who both narrates and voices the memorable green grouch. Available on Peacock

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Not only a holiday favorite, the classic drama is recognized as one of the greatest films of all time, having earned five Oscar nominations when it was released in 1946. A loose spin on the “Christmas Carol” parable, James Stewart stars as George Bailey, the desperate banker who learns just how much his community needs him thanks to some heavenly holiday intervention. Available on Prime Video

THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES

This 2018 holiday original tells the tale of a pair of siblings from Lowell who try to hitch a ride on Santa’s sleigh, but accidentally cause it to crash in Chicago. The duo must work together with jolly old Saint Nick (played by Kurt Russell) in order to save Christmas. Stream it for the local references, keep it on repeat year-after-year for the heartwarming story line. Available on Netflix

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS

This errs on the side of brand new, but with 13 seasons under its belt, we’re ready to put “The Great British Bake Off” (or ‘GBBO’ as they say across the pond) into the hall of classics. It’s the fifth season of the series’ annual holiday specials, featuring some of the UK’s finest amateur — and sometimes celebrity — bakers, going head-to-head over who can deck the halls with the best sugary creations. Available on Netflix

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

In one of the most beloved adaptations of the classic Charles Dickens tale, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie the Bear, and the rest of the Muppet gang put on a hilarious and heartwarming rendition of “A Christmas Carol.” The legendary Michael Caine lends a hand as the mean-spirited Scrooge. Available on Disney+

THE SANTA CLAUSES

For an update on an oldie but a goodie: Tim Allen returns as the former businessman-turned-jolly gift giver in the new streaming series based on his hit character from “The Santa Clause” franchise. Set after the original trilogy, an older Scott Calvin, a.k.a. Santa, is on the hunt for a suitable replacement worthy to take the reins of his sleigh. Available on Disney+