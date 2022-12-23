Decorating the White House, building a brand, and being themselves. Meet the Renovation Husbands.

Fast-forward to today, the St. Russells’ humble abode is unrecognizable. It’s bright, polished with carefully crafted millwork and moldings. With splashes of bold color, it’s an inspiring, inviting space that was so clearly designed with the highest level of attention to detail. But if you’re one of Stephen and David’s 300,000-plus followers, you already know that.

When Stephen and David St. Russell bought their old Victorian in Dorchester in 2017, the windows were boarded up. There were no walls or electricity. Built in 1893, it was an abandoned home and a total teardown. But Stephen and David saw a lot of potential.

Otherwise known as the Renovation Husbands, Stephen and David, both from Longmeadow, have built a brand and an audience over the last five years as they’ve documented different renovation projects inside their home. They’re known on Instagram and TikTok as @renovationhusbands, and they’ve amassed more than 300,000 followers across both platforms. Their posts feature images and videos of their recently renovated kitchen and parlor, tons of before-and-afters from around the house, and most importantly: Stephen and David simply being themselves.

“I love telling people that we’re keeping it real,” Stephen said on a recent Zoom call with the Globe, referring to the timeframe they hold themselves to on any given project. Their kitchen renovation, for example, took about nine months.

“Projects take time. It’s not the quick flips you see on TV,” David said. “This is our daily lives.”

Plus, it was only recently that both designers left their other full-time jobs. Now they’re entirely working for themselves, partnering with brands and sharing content online. They’re full-time influencers.

Stephen and David tend to take on one big “flagship” project at a time. Their next, coming in 2023, is the third floor of the house. (You heard it here first.) They also might have smaller side projects going at a time, or renovations for friends.

“There’s always something we’re doing or tinkering with,” David said.

Stephen and David don’t take clients, but they did recently complete a big project for the residents at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

This year, the Renovation Husbands were tasked with decorating the White House for the holidays. Stephen and David were among 150 volunteers chosen among thousands of applicants for the annual project, which is hosted by the White House every year. Anyone can apply — you don’t have to be a design professional. Frontline workers and family of military members are also encouraged to apply, according to the White House website.

Stephen and David in front of the White House. They were among 150 volunteers chosen for the annual project.

Stephen and David volunteered alongside many designers as well as hospital workers, educators, and military personnel. (There was at least one person from every state represented in the volunteers this year.) They were divided into groups they collaborated with on projects all week, and Stephen and David were assigned to the Blue Room, a central room in the White House that holds the official Christmas tree. They worked with a group of about 15 known as “Team Nature.”

“It’s an 18.5-foot tree, and we were charged with implementing the design,” Stephen said, adding that they spent two full days at an off-site location hand-crafting garland and ornaments and other homemade holiday decor. Volunteering started the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

“We unloaded trucks right on the front steps. From there, we really got free rein of the White House,” David said.

The 18.5-foot Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House.

The pair said they were most struck by the iconic, massive presidential portraits hanging on the walls.

“The Jefferson [portrait] that’s on your money? Seeing that in person was astounding,” Stephen said. “After that, it’s amazing how quickly it becomes, ‘This is my work now.’ It was still an honor and an incredible experience.”

One of the rooms in the White House that the Renovation Husbands helped decorate for the holidays.

So did Stephen and David meet the Bidens?

“They were on Nantucket for Thanksgiving, but Dr. [Jill] Biden came by and thanked us all and took a group photo with us,” David said. “She was very sweet. She was very sincere about how we executed her vision. She was very thankful and candid with us.”

One of the holiday displays inside the White House.

In the New Year, the Renovation Husbands plan to start tackling their final flagship project in the historic Dorchester home. After that? It’ll be time for them to find another house to flip, and they’re actively looking.

“Whatever the new project is, we’ll want it to be in contrast with a Victorian,” Stephen said. “We look every day. We’ve fallen in love with our house, and if we can find a way to keep it, of course that’d be great.”

But selling it and buying something else isn’t out of the question. At the end of the day, the Renovation Husbands need to be renovating. But they’re both thankful to have a job and a community that supports them for being exactly who they are.

“I found myself in a career that utilizes all my skills and passions in a venue I didn’t know existed five years ago,” Stephen said. “My love of photography, design, theatrics all kind of come together in a new job that’s kinda my dream job.”

“For something that was really just a hobby becoming something you can support yourself with was a very cool experience,” David said. “I think a lot of people, especially now, go out with an intention to be an influencer. We absolutely didn’t start that way. Which is really the best way for it to happen.”

Stephen and David in front of the fireplace in their Dorchester home.













































