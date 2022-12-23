I was sending him monthly updates about my life

Q. I recently turned 21. About two years ago I was in a serious relationship with this guy I met on a dating app. We hit it off instantly. We did not meet for seven months, but when we did we fell in love.

After more than a year together, we decided to break things off. We ended up talking for about three months after, but it only brought us pain. We knew the love had become one-sided; I loved him and he didn’t love me. We came to an agreement that we would discontinue daily communication, and he would return when he was ready. I was devastated. Ultimately the days turned to months and I never heard back.

I tried moving on, but no matter who I met, I wanted other people to be just like him. That led to a lot of heartbreak. Eventually, he did reach out. It was only to let me know he had moved on and he was happy, that he no longer loved or missed me anymore and that I should do the same.

I also failed to mention during those months of no communication I would send monthly updates on my life.

After he told me to let him go, I did for a while. I picked myself up and started fresh. A couple of months went by and I met a guy who was a dream and really sweet. One day he invites me to his job (he works in a restaurant). As I’m walking through the door, I see my ex. At that moment, I knew I was not fully and completely over him.

I let the guy I met go, out of respect, because he did not deserve that. It has been four months and I am currently thriving now. Everything I thought I was not capable of doing, I am now doing. The only downside is the person I want to call is my ex, the person I want to hug when I am stressed is him. I can manage without him but I still am unable to fully open up to anyone else. Why do I still want it to be him? Any advice?

FRESH

A. You got used to telling this person everything, even after you broke up. He remained part of your routine, thanks to those monthly updates. That’s why you think to call him whenever you’re having a big feeling. Really, you never stopped.

This is a great time to change up your cycle. If you want to talk to someone about your accomplishments, call any friend or family member who cares about you. Do not daydream about what you would tell your ex and play out how he might respond. Stop the pattern the minute you recognize it, and then find someone who will answer you in real life.

Sometimes I think that when we get too creative about what we wish or believe our exes might do, those fantasies begin to feel like memories. They’re not.

One thing to consider is that you might not get to be over him 100 percent before you meet someone new, but that’s OK. You don’t have to expunge someone from your life, all feelings of love included, before you can be open and kind to someone else. If you remove the pressure to be done with this ex, maybe you could notice nice things about a new person. Thinking about an ex while dating others is OK, within reason. Just pay attention to who’s showing up for you, and you might start shifting your priorities.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Why do you want your next boyfriend to be exactly like the guy who does not love you?

HEYITHINK





Your ex has moved on. He put you on the back burner while he tried to meet someone else (the “I’ll reach out when I’m ready” routine). You continued to contact him without any response. Wouldn’t you be creeped out if a guy did this to you? Stop pining for someone who’s moved on. It’s wasted energy and keeping you from meeting someone else.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





You want to be comforted by someone who does not love you and does not kiss you. You have replaced him with a fantasy version that even he could not live up to, assuming he cared. You need to focus on reality and stop imagining what would happen in your fantasy life.

NANOSECO





Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and go build yourself a life that you love. He isn’t part of it and never will be. You haven’t let that go yet, and until you do, you will never be happy. And you will be misleading every other guy who tries to date you.

HARRISBSTONE





You need to be 100 percent committed to getting over this guy. No more contact, and no guilt about it. Stay away from places he hangs out (when you have a choice). Keep busy socializing with friends and dates.

JIVEDIVA





You’re young, so understandably you’re still learning. When you break up with someone because they’re not in love with you, you (largely) don’t remain in contact. That monthly update thing was weird — probably your idea to keep holding on, and likely cringe on his end. To get over this, my advice is to block him from your life, hold you head up high, and keep dating with an open mind. Also: Build a life full of family, friends, career aspirations, hobbies, etc., so that you don’t put all your emotional energy into one relationship. Now go get busy living your best life!

PENSEUSE

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.