Like a rolling stone: How kicking a rock turned a UConn student into a TikTok star

Lorraine, 22, quickly joined the ranks of other social media stars who track mundane but strangely compelling daily happenings. Sweet pug Noodle (RIP) earned a huge following based on whether he stood up or slumped down in his dog bed each morning. One guy eats a rotisserie chicken every day . Thousands check in on a crab some worried wouldn’t molt in time ( she did! ).

A few weeks ago, Luke Lorraine was on his way to class at the University of Connecticut when he spotted a small rock. In his red Converse sneakers, he kicked the rock over and over again, all the way to class, filming as he went.

Now Lorraine, a Connecticut native determined to shape a rock into a sphere one kick at a time, has more than 18 million viewers He’s known on TikTok as @GuyKickingRock.

It was Kevin O’Neill, the bassist in their indie rock band, Wavy McGrady, who first mentioned that he’d heard it was possible to kick a rock into shape over time. And just like Mr. Owl, who asked how many licks it took to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, Lorraine sought to find out how many kicks it took.

Plucked from the pavement, a star was born.

There’s a methodology used to track the stone’s progress. Lorraine measures the approximate distance kicked, evaluates the terrain kicked on, and rates how crazily the rock rolls about. At the time he first spoke to the Globe, Lorraine estimated he’d already kicked the rock about 17 miles.

Each video follows the same formula: a red Converse sneaker boots the rock across the frame while a robotic voice narrates. The audio, though often silenced, is a selection of Wavy McGrady’s music. The band recently released an album called “I Hope You Don’t Mind.”

This isn’t Lorraine’s first brush with TikTok fame. He went viral in 2020 for his resemblance to “The Office” character Jim Halpert, played, of course, by Newton’s own John Krasinski.

As more people followed @GuyKickingRock’s journey, some began to feel protective of the stone. Storm drains and poor visibility were causes for alarm. “Pls be careful with him 😓😓 the drain got me mad nervous bro,” one invested follower commented.

In just a few weeks, as the rock saga took form, Converse, the global shoe brand, took notice, too. The company offered Lorraine a brand deal and invited him to its Boston headquarters.

Some people think the collaboration was a marketing campaign all along, but Lorraine dismissed that. The shoes in the video, he said, were ones he’d been wearing to school every day. He’s a longtime fan Chuck Taylors, which he says are his “all time favorite shoe.”

@converse giving the people what they want 😤@guy kicking rock x Converse 🪨

”We love to reflect the creativity of those on TikTok; showing we’re out there, consuming the community’s content, and ‘high fiving’ Converse fans and wearers for their creativity,” Converse’s Monique Krasniq wrote in an email. “We thought Guy Kicks Rocks might need another pair of his signature red Chucks on his journey, so we offered the chance to ‘kick his rock’ all the way to our Lovejoy headquarters store to get a new pair.”

The phrase “go kick rocks” is not usually a term of endearment. But Lorraine sees an opportunity to turn the phrase on its head. For one thing, his rock project has helped him face his fear of dogs, by walking near them more frequently.

“The rock is rounding out. The rock is progressing. I’d like for myself to progress on this journey, too,” he said.

unsuccessful day with dogs, tomorrow i may bring a walking stick to feel better. i tried talking to them but they barked more #guykickingrock . the audio is a soft rock jam my band and i made id love it if you listened

”There’s sort of a natural beauty to it where it’s just ‘get outside and kick a rock, and just be entertained by something so simple.’ Anybody can do it,” said Lorraine.

But Abbie Richards, a social media researcher based in Boston, says what makes the project interesting is the idea — and Lorraine’s committment to it.

“It’s not something that anyone else is doing. That’s the big difference, I think,” said Richards, who studies online misinformation and is the creator of the online conspiracy theories chart. “It’s not necessarily that this is some skill that has to be practiced, but the act and the commitment to doing it is itself impressive and a journey that people want to follow.”

One commenter compared @GuyKickingRock to Sisyphus, a character in Greek mythology condemned to push a boulder up a hill (which would then roll down) for all eternity. Thankfully, Lorraine chose a much smaller rock.

The Internet has long created communities out of thin air. But an isolating global pandemic amplified a need for connection. Day-to-day episodic updates on social media helped to fill that void.

“Trends like these say that we are social creatures who crave community and we crave shared experiences with other people. Even if those experiences are super mundane, we crave the fact that they are shared,” Richards said.

So, is it possible to kick a rock into a sphere? I spoke with Lawford Anderson, a professor of earth science at Boston University.

“It sounds like fun, but it’s impractical,” he said, noting a rock would likely break before becoming a perfect sphere. “It’s just not practical, but rocks are fascinating in many different ways. Every rock has a story, I like to say.”

Within just thirty minutes of my conversation with Professor Anderson, I received some dramatic news: the famous TikTok rock had split in two.

one kick it was rolling so well and the next it just split in half. what do we do now? #guykickingrock . the audio is a song my band and i made i hope it lightens up this sad day

Reached for comment on the somber development, Lorraine said he will memorialize the rock. Then he plans to find a bigger rock, and to start kicking that one, too.

Maddie Mortell can be reached at maddie.mortell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maddiemortell.