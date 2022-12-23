Blind date: ‘I have a gluten allergy, which I know can be annoying when going out to eat’

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: Good cook, great traveler — has lived in Hong Kong and Canada

LAST THING HE READ: The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich

CLAIRE T.: 34 / office experience manager

HER INTERESTS: Puzzles, Legos, board games, cooking

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s always up for trying new things.

5:30 P.M. RUKA, BOSTON

STAYING LOCAL

Lewis I am completing my master’s degree in December, and I want to make a last try to find a reason to stay in Boston.

Claire [Before I signed up,] I had two people mention Cupid and thought it could be fun. I kept myself busy during the day of the date. Did some laundry, put up more Christmas decorations, and then relaxed with a movie.

Lewis I have been on blind dates in the past, but never one set up by a publication.

Claire I knew regardless this was going to be a cool experience so I tried to lean more into the excited feelings.

Lewis It was the first snow in Boston, and traffic was chaotic. Roads were slick, but I made it.

Claire My Uber took a very bizarre route and then got stuck in traffic. I ended up having to jump out. I felt a bit disheveled having power-walked through the snow.

Lewis Claire was attractive, she had makeup and hair done. Good smile and good attitude. I was impressed that she made an effort to come on time despite the snow and traffic.

Claire I thought he looked nice and well-dressed for the date, a big plus.

DUAL LIVES

Lewis We talked about Toronto and the subtle differences between American and Canadian lives.

Claire I discovered that he volunteers at a Buddhist temple, and that he is a runner.

Lewis We ordered sushi, entrees, and a dessert. Claire is allergic to gluten. Perhaps I spent too much time discussing gluten allergies.

Claire I have a gluten allergy, which I know can be annoying when going out to eat with others. I was appreciative that my date was OK with getting all GF food. I really liked the place and would go back again.

Lewis Claire is a good listener, as I tend to blast people with long stories. I appreciate the patience.

Claire I tried to see what we had in common but was finding it difficult.

Lewis There were moments when it was on the verge of turning awkward but we were able to continue our conversation overall. It became more comfortable as it went.

Claire When I knew this wasn’t going to go anywhere, I kind of wanted to leave and was bummed we ordered dessert.

BORDERLINE

Lewis Claire was very nice and tolerant. We spent two hours, which was way longer than I expected.

Claire He asked for my number, I gave it. He then wanted me to rate the date then and there, which I refused to do.

Lewis No kiss, we had too much garlic. She gave me a hug and we exchanged numbers. It gives me hope for this city, or maybe for humanity.

Claire I am a hugger, totally not sure if he was feeling that or not.

Lewis Yes, I would consider a second date. Maybe if I give it another try, I can have some faith staying in Boston.

Claire I do not think we will, mainly because I am not sure we have a lot in common.

POST-MORTEM

Lewis / A-

Claire / C+

