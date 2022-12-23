Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Dec. 26-Jan. 1

For a sweet, kid-friendly activity over the winter school break, head to the Metropolitan Waterworks Museum in Chestnut Hill for Candy Engineering, an interactive workshop in which participants use spice drops to build edible structures. The program, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is for children 4 and older. Free, but $5 donation suggested. Reserve tickets online at waterworksmuseum.org/events.

Wednesday through Friday

Puppet Princess

Revisit a classic rags-to-riches tale with a special version of Cinderella at Brookline’s Puppet Showplace Theater. The production, with virtual and in-person options, will feature a dozen hand-crafted marionettes from Tanglewood Marionettes, a company that tours nationally. Shows, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are recommended for ages 4 and up. Tickets are $16, $12.50 for members. puppetshowplace.org/calendar

Saturday

Salsa Celebration

Dance into 2023 at the Boston Salsa & Bachata 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala. The event, at the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts in Cambridge, will include live salsa music, DJs, a photo booth, a midnight toast, and more. A salsa and bachata lesson is also included. The event is 21-plus, and doors will open at 9 p.m. Tickets $45. bachataroomboston.com

Saturday

Prohibition Party

Party like it’s the 1920s with NYE 2023: The Roaring 20′s Dance Party. Starting at 9 p.m., the Boston Young Professionals Association, an organization for networking and professional relationship-building, will host this 21-plus event at Paddy O’s in downtown Boston. Tickets are $39 and include one drink ticket, food, party favors, a dance party, and a champagne toast at midnight. Register at bostonypa.com/events/boston-nye-2023.

Saturday and Sunday

Baroque Bash

Send off 2022 with a night of elegance at Boston Baroque’s New Year’s Celebration. Saturday at 8 p.m., Boston Baroque will perform a program of Bach, Telemann, and Vivaldi at GBH’s Calderwood Studio (also available to stream). Flutist Joseph Monticello, recorder player Aldo Abreu, and soprano Amanda Forsythe will be featured. They will also perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre. Tickets for Saturday’s show start at $25; livestream tickets start at $9; Sunday’s prices start at $25. baroque.boston/new-years-celebration-2023

