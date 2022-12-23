Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I’m glad that I’m not the only late adopter (“Left to My Own Devices, I’ll Skip the Smartphone,” Perspective, November 13). Whether because I was cheap, or just not wanting to join the crowd, or being repelled by seeing so many people with their noses in their screens, I resisted getting a smartphone. And boy, some members of my family were very uncomfortable with it — as if I hadn’t showered for a few weeks. But, when I made a wrong turn picking up my wife at Logan Airport and had trouble finding my way back, I — despite being a lover of maps — succumbed and bought a smartphone. I like the mapping feature a lot, and being part of texting conversations with my family. However, my computer is still my go-to device.

Robert Rosofsky

Milton





I am clearly of “a certain age” — I would not know a smartphone if it reached up and bit me. I do not feel I have missed out on anything without one. I have a PC for research, and I phone friends or we even MEET IN PERSON for coffee, etc. I wish I was going to live another 50 years, only to see the results of all this tech and to see if people ultimately rebel against it. I cannot believe that people, with their phones, give up so much info on an hourly basis! Information is the new currency — have they missed that little nugget? My husband has a cellphone that he either loses, cannot hear, cannot see, or cannot answer in time. And yes, I have a landline.

Elizabeth Wells Denning

Somerset





Every time I see people with their noses stuck in a smartphone I think of Orwell’s 1984. Big Brother is watching.

John Kelliher

Cambridge

Two issues should resonate with everyone: Every single day, I see drivers who are clearly looking at their phones cross over the double yellow lines and, alternately, close in on the opposite sides, sometimes as they drive in front of me, and horrifyingly, sometimes as they head toward me. The other is the absolute addiction of too many people to their devices — checking them endlessly, getting caught in the scrolling tide, forgetting even to glance up to see if there are others in the same room. And don’t get me started on the young cashiers at grocery stores, those who barely manage a hello as they set their phone down, and then glance at it as they scan my order. Call me a Luddite. You won’t be the first.

Barbara Harting

Framingham





Inventions come along, replacing more basic means of transportation, entertainment, communication, etc. Would you drive a car that didn’t have air-conditioning? Would you like to crank a Victrola or listen to music on a radio, CD, or simply ask Alexa? And my favorite: Would you like to stay in touch with your grandchildren at college by phone or text? People still enjoy riding horses, vinyl records made a comeback, and my grandchildren text me frequently. What great times we live in for choices.

Nancy Deshaies

Yarmouth Port





I have never owned a smartphone. I have temporarily had flip phones, for example, when my wife, Sharon, and I have been out of the USA and there would be occasions when we would be separate and she would want to be able to call me. Interestingly, Sharon has a smartphone, but she is the one who insists that we get paper newspapers — though she does not read them while walking through parking lots.

Elliott Krefetz

Worcester





I’m in agreement with Andy Levinsky. I don’t believe smartphones have enhanced our lives. My husband and I have flip phones that we got for emergency usage only. We prefer our landline phone and e-mail.

Ruth Smith

Northampton





I SO agree. The part I liked best was the “slog through the 146-page manual..., knowing that I could probably learn Urdu faster.” Amen.

Rosina Dagresta

Saugus





All the while I thought only me and an MIT professor were the only two people around without iPhones. I don’t know about him but I am still happily without. I carry a flip phone for business but answer texts with a phone call. I was disappointed to read Mr. Levinsky bought a phone, succumbing to “convenience” and all that represents. I remain pleased that the article was written, printed, and is available to those questioning souls who are unhappy with the world.

Bob Brassel

Wakefield





Let me hereby out myself as one of Levinsky’s cited 3 percent resolutely blundering through life sans smartphone. Actually, I’m surprised that there are so many of us. In our bucolic neighborhood, we often see joggers as well as walkers, singly and in groups, with and without dogs, staring at their phones as they pass by. There are occasional near-misses with telephone poles and suchlike, while drivers, us included, give them wide berth as they proceed obliviously along. Our house’s array of cyber tech provides a comprehensive window on a world barely imagined a generation ago. Between ubiquitous smartphone addiction and associated fixation on social media, it’s anyone’s guess how much brain power and creativity have been sucked into the intellectual void.

Steven Artigas

Westerly, Rhode Island

Friendship Takes Flight

Thank you for Diana Arezzo’s beautiful Connections essay about the parakeet that provided much joy for her mother with Alzheimer’s (“Conversations with Chip,” November 13). My late husband suffered from a terrible disease called frontotemporal dementia, and I wish I had known that introducing him to a parakeet might have been one way to help him. This essay provided me with not only inspiring words but also hope for a brighter future for other families caring for loved ones with cognitive impairments.

Joan Axelrod-Contrada

Northampton





So wonderful that Arezzo’s mom had Chip to enjoy and keep her company during difficult times, and also that the writer and her family had the comfort of seeing her love and joy with Chip! (Even if maybe Arezzo was a wee bit jealous of her mom’s feathered friend!) Tears in my eyes as I read. A lovely story of the joy that animals bring us throughout our lives.

Meg Singer

Norfolk





My Mémère emigrated from Canada to Central Massachusetts. She always had a blue parakeet named Pitou that she spoke to in French. When Pitou died, she asked my mother if I could accompany her to Montreal. Off we went, a 10-year-old and her Mémère driving her 1965 Ford Falcon. In Montreal, we found her new Pitou. When I asked why we traveled to Montreal for a new bird when there were some at Woolworths in our town, she said because he spoke French. On our way back, Mémère stopped at a little pullover before customs and calmly told Pitou he was going in the trunk. Driving through customs, this sweet, petite grandmother said she had nothing to declare. Shortly into Vermont, Pitou was back in the car with us, making his way to his new home.

Katie Miller

Portsmouth, New Hampshire





“Conversations with Chip” was the most beautiful story I’ve read in a long time. Arezzo made my day.

Robin Feinberg

Walpole





Wonderful, heartwarming read. The relationship Arezzo’s mother had with Chip illustrates how pets enrich and shape our lives with such intelligence and love, particularly when we face health challenges. Kudos to the author for giving Chip to her mom and nurturing their bond. What a special friend he was! When I was a little girl my family had a parakeet named Chip, who looked very much like this one. Here’s a special toast to the Chips in our lives.

Debra Mandel

Cambridge

Future-Focused

My life story is just the opposite of Francie Lin’s (“I Was Laser-Focused on the Ivy League. I Don’t Want My Kids to Be the Same,” Perspective, November 20). We had no such thing as guidance and high school mentoring and my loving parents were immigrants with grade school educations. In my opinion, Francie Lin was blessed to have a “tiger mom” who encouraged and supported her children in a stream of activities. I believe that encouraging and supporting reading, public libraries, and a home learning and discussion environment are critical to helping our children grow and prosper, express gratitude, and help others. I tell my grandchildren, “You select a college to learn how to learn, not to land a job.”

Bernie Cronin

Gloucester





I am one of nine children, none of whom went to Harvard. I have five children and 10 grandchildren, none of whom attended Harvard. I never ask them about grade point averages nor special talents but marvel at their individual gifts. All I have wanted for myself and my kids and grands was for them to discover their potential to give their time, talent, and treasure in service to self and others. Harvard promises veritas to its members. Lin has richly touched upon it in her own special ways.

John J. Kwiatek

Beverly

