For sale: Homes with Santa-sized chimneys

SQUARE FEET 3,215

LOT SIZE 1.04 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $262,000 in 1995

PROS Set on a cul-de-sac bordering conservation land with walking trails, this Gambrel Colonial dates back to 1712—but 19th- and 21st-century additions expanded it gracefully. Enter through a side door into a dining or sitting room with a 4-foot high fireplace, exposed beams, and wide plank floors. At right, a sun-soaked family room connects to the two-story garage and workshop. At left, the kitchen features another huge hearth. Past a half bath, a tiled sunroom has sliders to the brick patio and large yard. A living room and study, both with fireplaces, flank the front hall. Multiple stairways lead to four bedrooms and an office on the second floor, plus two updated baths, one with laundry. CONS Steep, narrow staircases typical of the era.

The exterior of 84 Littles Avenue, Pembroke. Handout images

Patti Filene Hall, Jack Conway, 781-248-7082, phall@jackconway.com

Advertisement

$999,900

6 LAMB LANE / CANTON

The dining room of 6 Lamb Lane, Canton. Handout images

SQUARE FEET 3,234

LOT SIZE 2.01 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This custom-built 1989 Saltbox is a historical reproduction of the 18th-century Sylvanus Thayer House. A long gravel drive curls around the detached garage. The back door opens into a large kitchen and dining area with exposed beams, soapstone counters, wide plank floors, enormous fireplace, and adjacent den. The living and dining rooms both have fireplaces, too, plus historical palettes and 12-over-12 windows. A hallway leads past a laundry room, half bath, and primary suite with bath, toward a heated workshop. A pastoral mural adorns the walls of the front hall and stairway. Three upstairs bedrooms (one, some 30 feet long, has its own staircase) connect and share a half bath.CON: No full bath upstairs.

Advertisement

The exterior of 6 Lamb Lane, Canton. Handout images

Renee Roberts, William Raveis Elite Real Estate, 781-727-3054, reneerobertsrealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.