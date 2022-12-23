Boston police warn of phone scam targeting elderly residents

The caller told the man to withdraw cash from a bank and place the money in a box from a post office. Then, “someone would collect the money from him,” the statement said.

The victim reported to police that on Thursday he received a phone call from the purported lawyer, who said the man’s nephew had been arrested after a car crash in Providence and needed bail money, police said in a statement.

Boston police issued a warning Friday about a phone scam targeting the elderly after a 93-year-old man was persuaded to give $9,500 in cash to a man claiming to be an attorney, police said.

The victim told police that a man in a white vehicle came to his home and took the box containing the money from him, according to the statement.

The incident is similar to a phone scam reported to police in September, in which a person also claiming to be a lawyer convinced another victim that his grandson had been in a car accident and needed $13,500 for bail money, police said in a statement issued in September.

The suspect in that incident also arrived in a white vehicle, police said.

It is “unknown” whether the incidents are related, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

Police encourage anyone with information on Thursday’s incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4250.

Police also advise residents who receive similar calls to contact police immediately.

If possible, they should try to confirm the so-called “victim” is actually a family member. They should ask for specific information, such as a physical description, where they work, or went to school, police said.

They should also try to contact the family member directly. If caller ID is visible, people should write it down. They should also let numbers they don’t recognize go to a voicemail, police said.

