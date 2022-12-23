Cardinal O’Malley asks Catholics to remember Ukraine, people in need at Christmastime

“We want to remember in a very special way all of those who are suffering, beginning with the people of Ukraine and all those who will celebrate Christmas in cold, hunger, and darkness,” O’Malley said in a recorded message . “We remember, too, those who have lost loved ones and face the prospect of celebrating Christmas this year without a beloved member of the family.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley on Friday asked Catholics to remember the people of war-torn Ukraine as they celebrate Christmas this weekend, along with those who are suffering in grief, poverty, or addiction, as he delivered his annual holiday message and shared his holiday schedule.

“We pray for those battling with addiction, depression, and hopelessness,” the cardinal said. “And we pray that we might all find strength in a God who loves us, who comes to be near to us, to share in our humanity, our sufferings, and our joys. We pray for the grace to discover our God hidden in plain sight, and faith and love will light the way.”

O’Malley will spend Saturday morning ministering to people in need, distributing food and gifts at St. Peter’s Teen Center in Dorchester at 10 a.m. before visiting the Pine Street Inn in the South End to serve meals and meet with guests at 11 a.m., according to the cardinal’s schedule.

On Saturday night, O’Malley will be at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End for a choral prelude at 11:30 p.m. and then will lead Midnight Mass.

On Christmas Day, the archdiocese will broadcast a pre-taped Mass at 7 a.m. on WLVI-TV and at 8 a.m. on CatholicTV, according to the schedule.

O’Malley will lead an 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, which will then be broadcast at 1 p.m. on WHDH-TV and at 7 p.m. on CatholicTV. There will not be a 5:30 p.m. Mass at the cathedral on Sunday, according to the schedule.

