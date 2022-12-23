Dorchester teen arrested in connection to double shooting, police say

Sydeeq Murchinson 18 of Dorchester is facing multiple firearms charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a double shooting near a Dorchester school this month has been arrested, Boston police said on Thursday.

He is due to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.

Officers investigating the non-fatal shootings attempted to stop Murchinson in the area of 378 Centre St. in Dorchester around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the statement said.

Murchinson was carrying what police believed to be a firearm. He ran from police and discarded the weapon along the way, police said.

Murchinson was caught and placed under arrest, police said. Officers recovered a partially loaded .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun with a defaced serial number.

He is at least the third person arrested for the Dec. 5 shooting near the Joseph Lee K-8 School located near Talbot Avenue and Helen Street.

Police earlier announced the arrests of a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan and a 17-year-old from Jamaica Plain for the shootings that injured two men. They were not identified because they have been charged as juveniles.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.