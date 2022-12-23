Facade separating from Providence building prompts street closure in busy downtown district

Assistant Chief Derek Silva posted an image on social media that apparently shows the building’s cement and stucco facade separating from the face of the building. Despite some reports that the building could collapse due to the crack, Silva said the building is not in danger of collapsing.

PROVIDENCE — A crack in the facade of the People’s Savings Bank building at 145 Westminster St., has led to the street’s partial closure, according to Providence Fire Department officials. A CVS pharmacy is located in the first floor of the building.

Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Houle told NBC-TV Channel 10 reporter Molly Levine that the fire department responded for a possible building collapse.

Advertisement

“It’s not a building collapse,” Houle said. “What we have here is a 50-foot by 30-foot cement stucco wire facade that has come loose from the building. Probably about four stories of the (cement) hanging precariously. The building inspector, building owner, building maintenance, city building inspector, and a construction crew [are] on scene and making plans to secure it to the building tonight.

“For people traveling into the city, Westminster is going to be closed from the lower end of Westminster all the way to Dorrance for the evening. Any foot traffic and all vehicle traffic will have to be rerouted. It will be a long night before that is taken care of,” Houle said. “The main goal is to re-secure it to the building and come up with a plan to take it down when we don’t have 45 mph winds.”

Houle did not indicate what may have caused the facade to separate, but a low-pressure system with 50 to 60 mph winds and heavy rain moved through the city earlier in the day.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.