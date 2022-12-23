Fire at ABC6 disrupts newscasts

According to the station’s report, a producer who heard a pop and saw smoke called 911; the fire was put out quickly, but it caused significant water damage throughout the station.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which reportedly occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in a locker area of the Providence-based station. A security camera video published on abc6.com shows smoke and then flames coming from a place where camera batteries are stored.

PROVIDENCE — ABC6′s newscasts were disrupted Friday due to a fire apparently caused by a battery explosion, the station reported.

Midday programming on WLNE Channel 6 continued — at 3 p.m., the court show Hot Bench was airing, and the station said its holiday programming would continue. But it is unclear when ABC6 newscasts will be back on TV.

Advertisement

The station said disaster crews were at work on recovery, and it would post its news, weather, and sports content on abc6.com, on the ABC6 News app, and on social media, including @ABC6 News on Facebook and @ABC6 on Twitter.

Channel 6 is in the process of being sold to Cox Media Group.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.