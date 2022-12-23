Former leader of trucking company linked to N.H. truck crash that killed 7 seeks return to commercial driving

With his case pending, Gasanov, 38, now wants to get back into commercial trucking. And, over the objections of prosecutors, he recently convinced a federal magistrate judge in Springfield to give him a chance.

His driver was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide, and early last year, Gasanov was accused by federal prosecutors of falsifying records for allegedly to concealing safety violations at his firm.

In 2019, Dunyadar Gasanov’s commercial trucking company collapsed after seven people were killed in a collision in northern New Hampshire involving his newly hired driver and a group of motorcyclists.

The court had previously barred Gasanov, former vice president of the defunct Westfield Transport in West Springfield, from working in the commercial driving industry while he awaits trial. He and his brother, Dartanyan Gasanov, 37, Westfield Transport’s former president, are accused of lying about the company’s safety infractions. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, US Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson ruled he could accept an offer to drive for EC Transport LLC, a trucking business in Ludlow. Her order coincided with Gasanov having his commercial driver’s license reinstated this week by the state. Massachusetts had previously listed his commercial license as nonrenewable, though Gasanov’s driving record doesn’t explain why.

But, federal prosecutors suspect EC Transport is simply is a reincarnation of Westfield Transport under a different name. Such operations are known as “chameleon” companies, created to skirt federal regulators, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Like Westfield Transport, EC Transport hauls motor vehicles.

It’s “a company that changes their name but does nothing else,” Assistant US Attorney Neil L. Desroches said during a hearing Dec. 8 in opposition to Gasanov’s request. He said authorities worry EC Transport is a continuation of Westfield Transport, “but simply just changing its name.”

Westfield Transport closed shortly after the fatal crash in 2019, but investigators found 18 companies that shared commonalities with the shuttered business, according to the NTSB. EC Transport shared two vehicles and a driver with Westfield Transport, board records show.

At Gasanov’s Dec. 8 hearing, Desroches said investigators found 8,000 items bearing the term “EC LLC,” including a certificate of liability insurance, among Westfield Transport’s electronic files.

“There appears to be a very close relationship between the defendant and EC Transport, which would cause concern that EC would in fact cover up for the defendant if there were violations,” Desroches said.

State records list Ersin Cinarlik of Ludlow as the sole manager of EC Transport. The company didn’t respond Thursday to requests for comment.

EC Transport is authorized to drive across state lines, employs two drivers, and owns two trucks and two trailers, federal records show. In the last two years, the company has been inspected 20 times, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

While the company hasn’t been involved in any crashes during that period, EC Transport’s drivers and vehicles have been ordered off the road at higher rates than the national averages, records show. Six violations were for breaking rules about how long drivers are on the road at one time, records show.

In arguing against allowing Gasanov to drive commercially, Desroches, the federal prosecutor, paraphrased comments Gasanov previously made to investigators.

“He stated that everyone in the industry cheats and essentially that’s the only way to pay the bills,” Desroches said at the Dec. 8 hearing. “It’s interesting that he’s seeking to pay the bills with the same company but not cheat.”

Gasanov said he has struggled financially since he was barred from driving commercially.

“I just try to support my family. All I’m asking is for work,” Gasanov said at the court hearing. “I will give you my promise. I won’t break any of the laws of the road.”

Gasanov previously held a commercial driver’s license that expired in June 2020, state records show.

However, Robertson has since put her decision to allow Gasanov to work for EC Transport on hold, at the request of Desroches, who on Wednesday said he was preparing an appeal based on “information unknown” at the time Gasanov made his initial request.

The possibility of Gasanov returning to trucking has stunned some the motorcyclists who were involved in the fatal collision with a Westfield Transport truck on June 21, 2019, in Randolph, N.H.

“They keep giving these people breaks,” Josh Morin said Thursday.

Morin, a nurse and Marine veteran from Dalton, was severely injured when the Westfield Transport truck operated by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, collided with motorcycles from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

Zhukovskyy was criminally charged with causing the fatal crash but was acquitted by a New Hampshire jury in August. At his trial, defense lawyers acknowledged he ingested cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl at his home in West Springfield on the morning of the crash, but contended he was not impaired when the collision occurred at about 6:30 p.m., about 10 1/2 hours later.

His defense lawyers argued that the lead motorcyclist had a blood alcohol level of .135, well over the legal driving limit of 0.08, and lost control of his motorcycle, causing the collision.

A native of Ukraine, Zhukovskyy is now being held at an immigration processing facility in Pennsylvania while he awaits the outcome of deportation proceedings, records show.

The NTSB later found that Gasanov’s company, Westfield Transport, employed a driver with a suspended New Jersey license, lacked safety plans and written policies, and failed to administer required drug and alcohol tests to drivers.

Zhukovskyy should have had his license suspended at the time of the New Hampshire collision, but was legally credentialed to drive because of bureaucratic failures by the Massachusetts Registry.

The New Hampshire crash led to the 2020 Globe investigation, Blind Spot, which found US regulators have allowed whole swaths of the trucking industry — most strikingly, small upstarts — to operate with minimal oversight. The industry is increasingly dangerous. Last year, crashes involving large trucks killed 5,601 people, a 13 percent increase from 2020, federal statistics show.

Peter Kurdock, general counsel for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an advocacy organization in Washington, D.C., said safety groups have worried for decades about chameleon companies in the trucking industry.

“All regulatory agencies ... should be doing more to crack down on them and put them out of business, especially ones born out of such a tragic incident as the one in New Hampshire and especially when they have such a troubling safety history,” he said.

Manny Ribeiro, a Pembroke resident who became president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Clubafter the crash, said he fears Gasanov will return to commercial trucking.

“I hope it doesn’t happen, but I have a feeling that this guy is going to be allowed to drive,” he said. “I hope everyone is as safe on the road as they can be.”

