Healey picks transit veterans Gina Fiandaca, Monica Tibbits-Nutt as transportation secretary, undersecretary

“We can’t have a functioning economy without a functioning transportation system. Gina Fiandaca gets that,” Healey said in a statement.

Healey on Friday named Fiandaca as her transportation secretary, installing the long-time East Boston resident at a critical juncture for the state’s transportation system. Healey is inheriting responsibility for an MBTA that is confronting a long list of new federal safety mandates, a deep workforce shortage, and lines still struggling with delays .

Gina Fiandaca, who ran Boston’s transportation department before moving to Texas to oversee mobility for the city of Austin, will take over Massachusetts’ sprawling transportation bureaucracy in Governor-elect Maura Healey’s incoming administration.

The governor-elect also selected Monica Tibbits-Nutt, former member of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation board of directors, as undersecretary.

Tibbits-Nutt is currently the executive director of the 128 Business Council, an organization that offers shuttle services along the Route 128 West corridor. She also served as the vice chair of the Fiscal and Management Control Board, which oversaw the MBTA from 2015 to 2021.

Healey said Tibbits-Nutt “prioritizes transparency and communication in her work, because she understands that earning the public’s trust is key to a strong transportation system.”

“She also looks at transportation through an equity lens, striving to ensure that underserved communities and those most impacted by environmental injustices are centered in our decision making,” Healey said.

The state is also likely to have billions of additional dollars, including federal aid, at its disposal in the coming years, but will face crucial decisions of where to steer the funds. Healey, as a candidate, touted support for several major projects, including expanding rail service between Boston and western Massachusetts, as well as other long-sought transit expansions such as the Red Blue Connector and the Allston Multimodal Project.

The governor-elect has said that the next secretary will be expected to ensure that the state is in line with recommendations made by the federal government. The Federal Transit Administration identified a number of weaknesses, including poor safeguards, worker shortages, and lack of training, in a scathing report released earlier this year.

Fiandaca was a longtime presence in Boston’s City Hall. She served for four years as commissioner of the city’s Transportation Department under then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh, running an agency of more than 400 people who oversaw the city’s 850 miles of roadway. She also served as chair of the Boston Air Pollution Control Commission and was a member of the Boston Public Improvement Commission and the Boston Emergency Management Agency.

Fiandaca had previously worked for nearly eight years as the director of the city’s Office of the Parking Clerk.

In 2019, Fiandaca left for Austin, where she served as an assistant city manager overseeing mobility, a purview that included transportation, aviation, and public works, according to the city’s website.

Fiandaca, an avid runner and marathoner, received a bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University and an MBA from Boston University.

“Massachusetts residents need to be able to rely on our trains, buses and roads to get them where they need to go safely and on time,” she said in a statement. ‘This is key not only for people’s daily lives, but also for the strength of our businesses and economy.”

Prior to working in Massachusetts, Tibbits-Nutt worked in regional planning and development in Ohio and in the City of Columbus.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the Ohio State University. As undersecretary, she will report to Fiandaca.

“Gina and I share a vision for transforming transportation options throughout the Commonwealth,” she said in a statement. “Together, we will prioritize transparency, safety, equity and climate resiliency.”

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.