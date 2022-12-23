Heavy rain, wind gusts batter Mass. as flight cancellations at Logan pile up

“Avoid downed power lines, check on neighbors, and use generators outside away from buildings,” MEMA tweeted at 6:05 a.m.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA, was reporting 70,972 customers without power statewide as of 8:42 a.m.

Nearly 71,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts Friday morning as a storm bringing rain and high winds continued to batter the state, according to officials.

The National Weather Service said shortly before 5:20 a.m. that wind gusts would peak Friday morning, with some areas seeing 65 m.p.h gusts.

“Winds are picking up and will peak this morning,” the weather service tweeted. “Many areas in RI & E MA are reporting 50-55 mph gusts and some locations will see 65 mph gusts over next few hours. Be prepared for downed branches/trees & wires if venturing out!”

Advertisement

By 6:21 a.m., forecasters were warning of “minor nuisance flooding” along the coast.

“Expect minor nuisance flooding w/pockets of moderate flooding along coast where waves will add to the surge,” the weather service tweeted.

Also Friday morning, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the central, eastern, and western parts of Massachusetts.

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Connecticut, central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts and western Massachusetts,” forecasters said in the advisory.

Rainfall totals Friday morning in Massachusetts included 2.1 inches in Lexington, 1.7 inches in Tewksbury, 1 inch in Weymouth, 1.1 inches in Randolph, 1.4 inches in Holden, and 1.3 inches in Milford, according to the weather service.

Authorities warned on Thursday that travel could be risky amid the storm, and MassDOT at 8:13 a.m. Friday reported a rollover crash in Springfield.

“Rollover crash in #Springfield on RT-57-EB at Exit 4, the on-ramp from RT-57 EB to I-91 NB,” the agency tweeted. “The ramp is currently closed.”

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday for western portions of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, where 2 to 4 inches of wet snow were expected.

Advertisement

A wind advisory will also be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for those areas and parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties and northern Connecticut, with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour expected, and gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday for eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts, the weather service said.

“Isolated gusts up to 65 mph this morning along the coast,” the weather service said in an advisory. “Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Up north on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, wind gusts were hitting triple digits bright and early Friday.

“How windy is it where you are?” the observatory posted to Facebook at 7:17 a.m. “Wind gusts of 147mph so far here!”

A coastal flood warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for much of the Massachusetts shoreline, with 1 to 2 feet of inundation expected in low-lying areas, according to the weather service. The combination of high tides and large swells will result in flooding of some immediate coastal roads and some road closures are anticipated,” forecasters wrote.

As it makes its way eastward, the storm has had a severe impact on air travel.

Advertisement

At Logan International Airport Friday, 246 flights were cancelled and 49 were delayed as of roughly 9:15 a.m., according to FlightAware, the aviation tracking website.





Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.